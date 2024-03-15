Category:
Stellar Blade’s Most Thirst-Inducing Costume Is Actually a Secret Hard Mode

Arthur Damian
Published: Mar 15, 2024 11:01 am
Next month, gamers will be able to inhabit the sexy badass Eve in Stellar Blade on PlayStation 5. However, players who want to be too explicit with a particular Stellar Blade costume will inadvertently unlock a hard mode that will make their experience much more challenging.

The reason the masses know about this clothing item is due to the fact that some people were able to access a demo for the game that was pulled after just an hour. Players were able to wear the “Skin Suit,” which has some consequences, according to Automaton Media (via Kotaku).

The suit’s description states, “Skin suits are outfits specially crafted by Mother Sphere. It covers the body of the Airborne Squad Member and deploys on its own, or expands and contracts depending on the situation. In other words, it’s like a living skin. (Shield is disabled when you put on this Skin Suit.)” That means players will be more vulnerable wearing the Skin Suit than any other skin in Stellar Blade.

Related: The PS5 May Get a New DualSense Controller With Better Battery Life

Developer Shift Up has made it crystal clear: if you want to be horny, be prepared for your adventure to get way harder. This mechanic is quite similar to the self-destruct ability in Nier: Automata, a title Stellar Blade carries as an influence. In that adventure, you could blow up the lead character’s 2B outfit and leave her in underwear with one health point. Hopefully, Stellar Blade will be like its inspiration in another way: leaving gamers with a sense of existential dread after experiencing its stellar plot.

Stellar Blade will release on PlayStation 5 on Apr. 26, 2024. If you’re interested in more Stellar Blade content, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for the upcoming game.

Stellar Blade
Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.