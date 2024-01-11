The PS5 May Get a New DualSense Controller With Better Battery Life

The DualSense is a pretty cool controller, though even its fancy version does not have a long charge. However, the PlayStation 5 may soon get a new DualSense controller with a much-improved battery life.

A Canadian Best Buy listing (via VGC) shows a new PlayStation product called the “PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller.” Its price is listed at 89.99 CAD, which is the price of the original DualSense (about USD 69.99). It includes a charging station and an exceptional “12-hour battery life.” This is twice as long a charge as the first controller, so it is a significant improvement. And it is a 12-hour charge even with all the fancy DualSense features turned on, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Unfortunately, there is no release date listed for the controller. Sony has also not officially unveiled the peripheral, which may raise some concerns from gamers who don’t believe the listing is real. It wouldn’t be the first time a strange listing has appeared on the Internet involving a console or game and turned out to be inaccurate.

Hopefully, this listing is legit, and the gaming masses will get a press release from Sony shortly, telling them how and when they can buy this new controller and stop worrying about charging their old one as much. Speaking from personal experience, I tend to charge my DualSense every night after playing games. But I’d love not to have to worry about doing that and treat it more like my Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. That thing seems to have a charge that lasts forever.

