Steven Yeun Will Play Sentry in the MCU’s Thunderbolts Movie

We’ve got some MCU casting news as Robert Kirkman has seemingly let slip that Steven Yeun will play Sentry in Marvel’s upcoming Thunderbolts movie. The Walking Dead and Invincible creator was on a livestream with comic artist David Finch when he just casually dropped a massive bit of MCU news.

“My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie,” the comic writer and TV producer said. “Yeah, he called me – he went in for a costume fitting. I hope I’m not… I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me? He called me, and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'”

Sentry in the comics is one of the more interesting Marvel characters as he’s an over-the-hill hero who everyone has forgotten about thanks to some comic book magic/science stuff but played an influential role in almost all of Marvel history as one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Just how that will be handled in the MCU isn’t clear, but it could definitely play into the multiverse, especially as Sentry joined the Thunderbolts in a What If…? issue. Maybe we’ll see Sentry in the upcoming season of the show.

Whatever Sentry’s role in Thunderbolts is, he’ll be joining a stacked cast of also-ran heroes, including Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/ Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).