T-Pain Will Play His First Dungeons & Dragons Game at DreamHack

Musician T-Pain will play his first-ever game of Dungeons & Dragons alongside tabletop titans and a fellow Nappy Boy Gaming collaborator at this weekend’s DreamHack convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

DreamHack announced the one-shot starring T-Pain, Anjali Bhimani, Lou Wilson, Hertlife, and Bec Godsey on X. The Dungeons & Dragons game will be held on DreamHack’s main stage on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 12:30 PM ET. Unfortunately, DreamHack did not disclose whether any portion of the event would be recorded for later stream or distribution, meaning this rare opportunity will likely only be afforded to lucky convention attendants.

There is a first time for everything 😂 Come see me play D&D for the first time at @DreamHack 🔥



We called in @sweeetanj Lou Williams & @BeccaGodsey to team up with myself and @hertlife and I’m telling you rn, it’s gonna get weird in the best possible way 😂@NappyBoyGaming… pic.twitter.com/52lN5DQ7BR — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 14, 2023

“I’m telling you rn, it’s gonna get weird in the best possible way,” T-Pain wrote on his personal X page, looking forward to his maiden tabletop voyage. Many fans have been predicting and hoping that the musician will step into the fitting role of bard, affording him an opportunity to blend his love for gaming and music as he does with Nappy Boy Gaming. Hertlife, who will likewise be playing in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons one-shot, is one of T-Pain’s collaborators on the Nappy Boy Gaming Twitch network.

On his personal Twitch channel, T-Pain has played games like Dave the Diver, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Forza Horizon 5. However, Sunday will denote his first journey into the realm of tabletop role-playing, with himself and Hertlife flanked by some notable figures in the TTRPG scene. Bhimani and Wilson are both known for their work on Critical Role and Dimension 20, with Wilson set to return to the latter actual-play program in the upcoming Fantasy High: Junior Year. DesiQuest and Worlds Beyond Number mark two additional tabletop projects for which Bhimani and Wilson are respectively known. As for Godsey, she’s often recognized by her Twitch handle, Caustic Phoenix, and is the co-owner of D20 Deathmatch.

T-Pain and Nappy Boy Gaming will be spending DreamHack weekend meeting fans and aiding in the convention’s partnership with Toys for Tots. T-Pain shared information about the toy drive on social media, encouraging those attending the Dungeons & Dragons one-shot to consider bringing a donation for a child in need this holiday season.