Netflix has made it official: That ’90s Show will return for season 2. The first season of the show premiered last month on the streamer as a sequel to and revival of That ’70s Show, the popular Fox sitcom that originally aired between 1998 and 2006. Season 1 took place in 1995 in Point Place, Wisconsin, so That ’90s Show season 2 will take place in 1996 in Point Place.

“Going to Point Place last season was a real treat for all of us,” co-creator and executive producer Lindsey Turner said. “We’re thrilled to return.” Meanwhile, co-creators and executive producers Bonnie and Terry Turner said, “We here in Point Place are thrilled that we’re doing a second season. We’d like to thank all of the fans old and new for tuning in. We’re truly grateful.”

Hello Wisconsin! That '90s Show has been RENEWED for Season 2 🚨https://t.co/cT6mp7w4Dd — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) February 3, 2023

All of the main cast of season 1 will return, though it’s unclear how much of the old cast, besides stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, will continue to return for cameos. Netflix uses some pointed language in describing the first season of the show, saying it “featured cameos from original cast members Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama as they passed the torch to the new generation.” That language suggests that they may not be back — and it might potentially be for the best?

Now that it’s official, That ’90s Show season 2 will be an opportunity for the new cast to get out from under the shadow of the charismatic original cast. Perhaps it might attempt to capture a more earnest version of the 1990s this time too.