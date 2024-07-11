The Boys: When Does the Shapeshifter Swap With Starlight in Season 4?

There’s a mysterious new Supe on the scene in The Boys Season 4. They’re going after the president and using The Boys to complete their mission. So when does the shapeshifter swap with Starlight in The Boys Season 4?

Recommended Videos

The Shapeshifter Swapping With Starlight in The Boys, Explained

The shapeshifter grabs Starlight in Season 4, Episode 7 after The Boys take on Black Noir and The Deep with the help of A-Train. Annie, MM, and Billy all head to a bar to discuss things, and what looks like a fan comes up to Annie and asks for a picture. This allows them to make contact with Annie and steal her identity. The Boys‘ newest shapeshifter then takes Starlight to an undisclosed location while they head back to Hughie’s place to seduce him and steal information.

The show makes this clear at the end of Episode 7, with Annie flashing back to the moment she got taken. However, whenever there’s a doppelganger, there’s always that layer of mystery, as it’s impossible to know who they’ve been impersonating and when. Another superhero show, X-Men ’97, dealt with a similar situation with Jean Grey and Madelyne Pryor, but the Disney+ series decided not to reveal when exactly the swap happened.

Related: The Boys: Why Is Billy Butcher Hallucinating Joe Kessler?

It’ll be up to Hughie and the rest of The Boys to catch wind of the ruse and stop the fake Starlight before she’s able to do real damage. However, even if they succeed, Hughie will find himself in the dog house after explaining how far he went with the shapeshifter. There are bigger fish to fry, of course, but Annie and Hughie’s relationship is one of the very few positive things going on in The Boys right now.

And that’s when the shapeshifter swaps with Starlight in The Boys Season 4.

The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy