The Callisto Protocol update 3.01 has added a New Game+ mode to the controversial survival horror game, carrying over all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits for a new playthrough.
While The Callisto Protocol hasn’t made as big of a splash as developer Striking Distance might have hoped – as evidenced by its disappointing sales and tepid reception – that isn’t stopping the team from continuing to improve and expand on the game. Update 3.01 comes packing a variety of improvements to The Callisto Protocol alongside New Game+ mode for players who are interested in returning to Black Iron Prison for an additional playthrough.
The full patch notes for update 3.01 can be seen below.
The Callisto Protocol Update 3.01 Patch Notes: New Game+ and Other Improvements
New Game+
- Users who previously completed the game will have access to New Game+ after the patch.
- Application restart may be required.
- Requires an active save file from game completion.
Global
- Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement
- Added New Game+. Complete the game to unlock New Game+ and carry your progression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge
- General performance optimizations across all platforms
- Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles
- Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground
- Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode
- Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages
PC
- Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight
- Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input
- Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu
- Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions
PS4
- Fixed low frequency crash in Snowcat when Jacob is talking to Dani