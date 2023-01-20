The Callisto Protocol update 3.01 has added a New Game+ mode to the controversial survival horror game, carrying over all weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits for a new playthrough.

While The Callisto Protocol hasn’t made as big of a splash as developer Striking Distance might have hoped – as evidenced by its disappointing sales and tepid reception – that isn’t stopping the team from continuing to improve and expand on the game. Update 3.01 comes packing a variety of improvements to The Callisto Protocol alongside New Game+ mode for players who are interested in returning to Black Iron Prison for an additional playthrough.

The full patch notes for update 3.01 can be seen below.

The Callisto Protocol Update 3.01 Patch Notes: New Game+ and Other Improvements

New Game+

Users who previously completed the game will have access to New Game+ after the patch. Application restart may be required. Requires an active save file from game completion.



Global

Fixed an issue where some users were not correctly granted the “The Protocol is About Life” achievement

Added New Game+. Complete the game to unlock New Game+ and carry your progression over to a new save. All weapons, upgrades, and Callisto Credits can be collected at the first Reforge

General performance optimizations across all platforms

Players no longer take damage when vaulting over obstacles

Fixed multiple issues where certain camera angles or progression paths could cause environments to stream out and allow Jacob to fall through the ground

Consistency pass on cabinets, lockers, and shelves to display correctly in High Contrast mode

Voice leveling and subtitle mismatch adjustments across localized languages

PC

Fixed low frequency crash in the Tunnels level during the Two Head fight

Skip Cinematics button has been mapped to the Interact/Pickup input

Fixed a long hitch when enabling Ray-Traced Shadows in the main menu

Prevented mouse cursor from displaying during some area transitions

PS4