The Circle Season 7’s Biggest Moments (So Far)

The first four episodes of The Circle Season 7 dropped on Netflix on September 11th, and they did not disappoint. The trailer for the new season warned us that things would get brutal, and no lies have been detected. Here’s a look at the biggest moments of The Circle Season 7 — so far.

The Circle’s First Day Blocking

Image via Netflix

The Circle Season 7 proved that it was not playing straight out the gate, with an almost immediate blocking on the very first day the players entered. However, as brutal as this was, an even bigger twist was waiting around the corner with the introduction of Disrupter mode, which we will definitely revisit later down the list.

To make a long story short, the blocking did not go exactly as planned. The player who was supposed to be blocked, Gianna, remained in the game along with a furious need for vindication.

The Power of the Disruptor

Image via Netflix

Disruptor Mode was also introduced in the first episode of The Circle Season 7, and, true to its name, it changes everything about the game. Essentially, at certain points, the players are given the chance to gain the power of the Disruptor. However, the power is completely random and may either help or hinder the player bold enough to use it.

During the first blocking, Gianna (aka the Scarlotta twins) took a chance on activating the Disruptor. This led to gaining an immunity to being blocked — which was only revealed after the influencers revealed their decision to block them. This, of course, paved the way for more drama later, as the twins swore revenge on the influencers who tried to block them (more on that later).

It now appears that Disruptor Mode will be a regular part of The Circle Season 7, as the players have since had two more opportunities to activate it, with equally random results.

Kevin’s Betrayal of Savannah

Image via Netflix

Savannah was one of the most liked players on The Circle Season 7, with her openness about her brain surgery endearing her to others and gaining one of the first influencer checks. She connected almost immediately with Kevin, aka KFern, with the two soon gushing about being a Circle couple and him being a stepdad to her adorable puppy.

However, Kevin quickly strayed when the power of the Disruptor allowed him to throw a party for newbies Garret and Madelyn. He was granted an opportunity to invite two other players to the party, and he did not choose Savannah, who he claimed to have an alliance with. His onscreen reasoning was that Madelyn was quite attractive, and he didn’t want his new Circle girlfriend getting in the way of him trying to get closer to the newcomer.

Kevin later apologized to Savannah, giving her the questionable excuse of inviting Gianna out of sympathy for her being ranked last in the first ratings and almost blocked. Savannah accepted his apology, welcoming him back into her good graces — only to be later betrayed by him once again.

Gianna’s Revenge

Image via Netflix

Gianna, played by twins Nicky and Jojo Scarlotta, swore revenge when the first influencers of Season 7, Andy and Savannah, tried to block them on the very first day. As the game progressed, Andy made it a point to apologize, while Savannah did not.

This proved to be detrimental, as Gianna and Kevin were chosen to be influencers the second time around. This put both Andy and Savannah in the crosshairs, although most believed that Savannah would be saved by her Circle husband.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. In one of the most disappointing moments ever seen on The Circle, Kevin was bulldozed in the influencer chat by Gianna, ultimately resulting in the surprising blocking of Savannah. This came after she forgave his earlier indiscretion and came across as heartbreaking, potentially painting Kevin as the villain of the season.

Worse than the actual blocking was Kevin’s cluelessness about the whole thing. When she was blocked, Savannah visited Kevin — and he actually thought he still had a chance with her, at least at first. She told him that she liked him and defended him against one of the other players. He responded with an incredulous “You liked me?” to which she responded, “I did.” She further confirmed her disappointment in him when he mentioned being her dog’s stepdad, and she told him he wasn’t anymore. It was painful to watch, but there’s no denying that KFern absolutely deserved the burn.

The Profile Switch Cliffhanger

Image via Netflix

Episode 4 of The Circle Season 7 ended with a cliffhanger courtesy of that unpredictable Disruptor I mentioned earlier. On the third time the players were allowed to access the power, it was granted to Rachel and Madelyn. This time the power required the two to actually switch profiles and play as one another.

This twist has the potential to get very ugly, as Rachel has already expressed an extreme dislike toward Kevin. This potentially gives her the power to turn even more players against him — and will possibly tarnish the image of Madelyn in the process.

Madelyn is one of the newest players to enter The Circle and has yet to really establish any real bonds outside of a potential romance with Andy (who is played by Heather). Rachel, on the other hand, has had difficulties, as she is a catfish being played by 54-year-old Deb and has come under suspicion by the other players who suspect she isn’t really in her 20s as her profile claims.

Regardless of what happens next, The Circle Season 7 has already dished out a ton of drama in only four episodes, and viewers can’t wait to see what’s coming up next.

The Circle Season 7 episodes 1-4 are currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

