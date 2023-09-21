The Division 3 in Development from Ubisoft Massive

Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is happening at Ubisoft studio Massive Entertainment. The company nonchalantly announced the latest mainline entry in the dystopian multiplayer series in a post on its website, naming series creative director Julian Gerighty as executive producer for the brand after he wraps up his time as creative director for Star Wars Outlaws.

“After joining the team at Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio and shipping the original in 2016, (Gerighty) moved to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 as Creative Director, where he and his team crafted a new adventure in the summertime streets of Washington, D.C.,” the post says. “Now, he’s setting his sights on Tom Clancy’s The Division 3, as well as the plethora of other projects set in The Division universe, including the mobile game Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, and the survival-action shooter Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland.”

Related: The Division 2’s Creative Director Intrigued by Single-Player Spin-Off Pitch

Gerighty already has his work cut out for him with The Division 3. Ubisoft says that his core focus will be to build a team for the looter shooter’s third entry while maintaining support for The Division 2 team. The publisher reiterates that Gerighty will remain on Star Wars Outlaws until its projected launch in 2024.

“I think that we delivered that with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can’t get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” Gerighty said. “It’s about refinement, it’s about pushing the quality bar consistently forward.”

With Star Wars Outlaws still many months away from being finished, there’s no telling when we’ll see any of what Ubisoft is cooking up with The Division 3. When the company does have something to show off, you can expect to read about it here, so be sure to stay tuned for release date and platform information while Gerighty and his team continue their work. In the meantime, be sure to look out for Resurgence and Heartland, which are both without specific release dates but are expected to arrive soon.