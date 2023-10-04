The Last Faith Release Date Trailer Reveals Gothic Metroidvania Gameplay & New Demo

Publisher Playstack and developer Kumi Souls Games have revealed a The Last Faith release date, setting plans to bring the game’s Gothic Metroidvania action to PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on November 15, 2023. The date, along with a newly announced Extended Demo on PC, was announced with a skull-stomping gameplay trailer that shows off even more of the project’s bloody world.

At first glance, the game looks like it adopts more from games like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night than anything else, but the gameplay proves that the team was probably influenced by games like Bloodborne, too. Those who are paying attention will also spot some of the gruesome finishing moves players can perform. The Last Faith release date trailer shows us a game that looks great and very difficult, and you can try it out for yourself with the Extended Demo that is now available on Steam.

Playstack and Kumi Souls shared a bit more about what players can expect in The Last Faith demo:

“Originally slated for release next week, the Extended Demo is now available on Steam. In the demo players can take their first steps into Mythringal’s brutal environment and get a taste of what the full game has to offer in November.”

“Step into The Last Faith’s ravaged world as Eryk, who awakens with no recollection of his immediate past,” a description from Playstack and Kumi Souls says. “Soon he will discover he is in a race against time as his mind and conscience begins to deteriorate. His desire for salvation from this affliction sets him on a cursed mission that crosses paths with ancient religions and divinities.”

The Last Faith comes to PC and consoles next month. Please stay tuned for any additional updates.