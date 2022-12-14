Bloodborne is a game full of tough bosses. It’s hard to know which order to take them on, but we’ve got the perfect solution. Be prepared to battle it out with these monstrosities in the following best Bloodborne boss order:

The Best Order in Which to Fight All the Bloodborne Bosses

Cleric Beast (Optional)

The Cleric Beast is one of the first bosses you’ll face in Bloodborne, and is located in the Central Yharnam area. This boss is fast, aggressive, and can deal a lot of damage if you’re not careful. Try to stay behind it and attack its hind legs to trip it up. Once it’s down, go for its head.

Father Gascoigne

Father Gascoigne is a crazed hunter that has succumbed to the blood-borne virus. He’s not too difficult but can be if you’re not careful. Remember that he can move quickly and uses his gun at every opportunity. It’s best to keep your distance and use long-range weapons.

Blood-Starved Beast (Optional)

The Blood-Starved Beast is located in Old Yharnam’s Church of the Good Chalice. This fight can be tough, as the beast hits hard and has a lot of health. However, if you keep your distance and use fire/explosive weapons, you should be able to take it down relatively easily.

Vicar Amelia

A massive animal-like creature, Vicar Amelia has a melee attack style and a self-healing power. When using the latter, she is rendered immobile, giving you the perfect chance to strike. Watch out for her glowing body when self-healing before you move in for the kill.

The Witch of Hemwick (Optional)

When you stumble upon the Witch of Hemwick, you should be prepared to fight her henchmen as well. She will be invisible at a distance, but you can see her when you go nearer. Her favorite spots are in the corners of the room, so plan your strategy around that. When you finally see her, be sure to use your firearm.

Shadow of Yharnam

Shadow of Yharnam is a hunched-over creature wielding a large club. This boss is easy to beat if you have a good strategy. First, wait for the boss to swing its weapon and then dodge out of the way. When it does this, it will leave itself open for an attack. Second, use your gun to shoot at the beast’s head. Be sure to dodge its attacks when it tries to headbutt you. Third, use your knife to slash at the beast’s legs. This will cause it to stumble and fall, giving you an opportunity to attack its weak spot — its underbelly.

Rom, the Vacuous Spider

This boss is located in the Moonside Lake at Byrgenwerth. To defeat Rom, you need to be careful of his poisonous attacks and his powerful physical attacks. He will also summon spiders to help him in battle. When he summons these spiders, try to kill them as quickly as possible.

Darkbeast Paarl (Optional)

The Darkbeast Paarl lives in Yahar’gul, the Unseen Village, specifically in The Graveyard of the Darkbeast. It’s a large, hulking brute of a creature that’s part of the reason the village is so named. In constructing the best boss fight order for Bloodborne, it’s recommended you take this beast on after defeating Rom, the Vacuous Spider.

The One Reborn

The One Reborn is also found at the Yahar’gul Unseen Village. He sends physical and magical attacks your way, so be sure to keep your distance and roll out of the way when you see him raise his arms. When he’s down on the ground, that’s your chance to run in and get a few quick hits in. He will also summon smaller enemies throughout the fight, so take them out first before focusing on The One Reborn himself.

Martyr Logarius (Optional)

Martyr Logarius is great at combat as he uses his long scythe and sword as weapons. He is also one of the few enemies in the game who can block your attacks. He is located in Cainhurst Castle. He also renders physical and magical attacks, but it’s the latter that you should really watch out for.

Amygdala (Optional)

Amygdala is a giant mass of writhing tentacles with a single eye. This behemoth is one of the most difficult bosses in the game, due to her large size and long reach. She also has a number of different attacks that can quickly deplete your health. This is certainly one of the more harrowing encounters in your quest to fight every boss in Bloodborne in the best order.

Celestial Emissary (Optional)

The Celestial Emissary pertains to alien-looking creatures in the Upper Cathedral Ward. They move really fast and swing their arms to damage you. It is advisable to roll towards their legs to avoid their attacks and then retaliate with your own when they are down on the ground. They are still quite dangerous as they can grab you with their long arms and pull you in for a damaging attack. Be sure to stay on your toes when fighting these creatures.

Micolash, Host of the Nightmare

Micolash is a clever and devious boss as he hides in a magical fog and summons underlings to do his bidding. He’s difficult to hit and can dish out a lot of damage, making him a tough fight for most players.

Ebrietas, Daughter of the Cosmos (Optional)

She is the last boss in the Upper Cathedral Ward. Ebrietas, Daughter of the Cosmos has tentacles that cause damage and also uses magical attacks. You want to watch out whenever she launches her head on the ground since it can deal huge damage.

Mergo’s Wet Nurse

She is located in the Mensis section of the game and attacks with watery tendrils. Her main form of attack is to grab you with her tentacles and either slam you into the ground or pull you towards her for a bite. She also has a fast-moving water projectile attack that homes in on you.

Gehrman, the First Hunter

Technically, Gehrman is the final boss you face in Bloodborne. You can find him at the Hunter’s Dream’s cemetery. He has a long scythe and a gun for weapons. He is also a very difficult opponent. You need to be at a high level and have good equipment to even stand a chance against him.

Moon Presence (Optional)

If you have three One Third of Umbilical Cords, which you can get from Mergo’s Wet Nurse, you can unlock Moon Presence. This boss uses her tails and claws to attack and can also summon orbs of darkness. Her magic attacks are particularly devastating since you won’t be able to use a healing potion for a period.

That is the best Bloodborne boss order!

