The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages & Oracle of Seasons Join Switch Online

At the beginning of the year, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance titles joined the Nintendo Switch Online service. Many classics were added right at the jump, like The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX and Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga. Other games were teased as being added over time, like The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons — and tonight, both of those games have finally joined Switch Online.

The Game Boy Color Zelda adventures are similar yet different. Oracle of Ages sees Link bending time to stop Veran, Sorceress of Shadows. Doing activities in the past, like planting a seed, will see a tree grow in the present. Link must do puzzles like this in order to safeguard the future.

Conversely, Oracle of Seasons has Link trying to defeat the power-hungry general Onox. Link has the ability to change between all four seasons, which he will need to master in order to save the land of Holodrum.

The great thing about The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons is they are linked via a password system, which is retained for Nintendo Switch Online. If you beat one game and start the other with the password you gain, characters and enemies will change. You must use this linked system in order to fight the true end boss and see the real ending!

Prior to today, the most recent Nintendo Switch Online update had been to the Sega Genesis lineup in the Expansion Pack tier, including Crusader of Centy, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts, Landstalker, and The Revenge of Shinobi.