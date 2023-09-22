The Lord of the Rings is getting a cozy Hobbit game called Tales of the Shire, and it’s coming to PC and consoles in 2024. Developer Wētā Workshop and publisher Private Division announced their Middle-earth spinoff project with a warm and fuzzy teaser trailer.

The debut video for the project offers a live-action tease of what it will be like to live life like Frodo or Bilbo Baggins. Sure, there’s no gameplay yet, but if you look closely, it seems the developers have tucked away a few Easter Eggs. For starters, it appears as though the book our unnamed illustrator is drawing in is filled with what might be concept art. These drawings include Hobbits and Hobbit-hole houses as well as a strange scarecrow and some delicious-looking food. We also get to see signs pointing to a few locations: Ivy Bush, Bywater, and Green Dragon. It’s not much, but it’s at least something to get The Lord of the Rings fans interested while we wait for Tales of the Shire to come out.

Meanwhile, on the Tales of the Shire website, Private Division and Wētā Workshop describe the adventure as a “heart-warming” new title that is due out next year. The website also includes an image that is likely aiming for the vibe the team is going for. You can start imagining your new cozy Hobbit life by looking at the image below.

Again, we don’t have much to go off of here, but it’s great to know that Tales of the Shire will give us a cozy Hobbit game while other The Lord of the Rings media sticks to the blood-pumping fantasy adventures the franchise is known for. The Lords of the Rings: Return to Moria, for example, will bring dwarven co-op survival to J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe when it launches for PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5) on October 24, 2023. Both it and Tales of the Shire look promising, but let’s hope they can wash out the bad taste left in our mouths by the recent Gollum spinoff game.

We’ll have to wait to learn more about how Tales of the Shire will deliver on its cozy promises, so be sure to stay tuned for more The Lord of the Rings updates.