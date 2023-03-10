The Making of Mario's Boots Video Is More Hypnotic Than It has Any Right to Be

As if Mario’s boots couldn’t get any more enticing, Nintendo and Illumination have released a mesmerizing video that shows how Red Wing Shoes created the real-life version of the same footwear featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In case you missed it, Nintendo revealed yesterday that it had recreated the iconic plumber’s shoes in real life. These stylish brown kicks are now on display at the Nintendo NY store in Manhattan, and of course, fans already lined up to see them in person.

I saw them with my own eyes. This is peak living pic.twitter.com/bDcnSkyjur — J'97 (@J97gaming) March 10, 2023

Now, as part of the Mario Day celebration, the Making of Mario’s Boots video is here to show how the sneakers were brought to life. Intricate barely scratches the surface, as every second of the video shows the love and care that went into every stitch. Each meticulous press and cut is matched by diligent hammer swings as each member of the shoe-making team puts their all into ensuring Mario is comfortable and chic. Even the cinematography is jaw-dropping, turning what should be a joke video into a must-watch.

“Using legacy methods and innovative materials, Red Wing’s skilled craftspeople have brought some of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom to real life,” a description for the boots on the Red Wing Shoes website says. “Mario’s boots are expertly crafted from Red Wing leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heel. Most importantly, the heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario’s signature abilities.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie didn’t need such a meticulous marketing tactic, but it got one anyway. You can see the Making of Mario’s Boots in the video below.

After a recent release update and a final trailer from yesterday, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will premiere in theaters on April 5, 2023. Mario’s shoes, however, are on display now.