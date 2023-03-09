At a dedicated Nintendo Direct, Nintendo revealed the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie, which arrives in theaters on April 5. Like previous movie-centric Directs, this one opened with a few words from Nintendo Creative Fellow Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri, and this time Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Jack Black, and Anya Taylor-Joy all appeared in quick segments as well. Miyamoto confirmed that the movie is complete and ready for viewing. Additionally, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic also showed up after the trailer to discuss the movie, talking about recreating the “sense of danger” and “epic scale” of navigating Rainbow Road.

As for the actual final trailer itself for The Super Mario Bros Movie? Well, a Luma tells Luigi the only way out of imprisonment by Bowser is the “sweet release of death,” which is hilarious. Donkey Kong also gets Fire Flower power and looks totally rad. Beyond that, we’ll just let you watch the trailer for yourself — or not, if you’ve had enough spoilers shoved in your face already.

In its latest piece of quirky advertising, the Nintendo NY store will apparently show off Mario’s shoes from the movie. But Nintendo has done a lot of promoting for this movie. It released posters for each major character in the movie, followed up with a terrific main poster including everyone. And it has released several trailers and video clips up to this point, including a teaser revealing the threat of Bowser, a full trailer that first revealed Rainbow Road and Donkey Kong, a clip from the Super Bowl full of music from the video games, and a clip of Cat Mario versus Donkey Kong.

Let us know what you think of the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie and if you are psyched for April 5. Ticket are available now.