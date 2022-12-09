At The Game Awards 2022, Nintendo and Keegan-Michael Key revealed a first full clip of The Super Mario Bros Movie, prominently featuring all the Toads in the Mushroom Kingdom. As usual, it’s utterly beautiful and full of charm and tiny nods to the fabled game franchise. This short first clip of The Super Mario Bros Movie prominently features moving platforms, floating blocks, and hyper-fast warp pipes, all of which Mario finds a bit mystifying. Nevertheless, he goes with it, and Mario and Toad ultimately end up at Peach’s castle as the clip concludes.

This clip follows two previous trailers for the movie. The first was revealed in a Nintendo Direct back in October, mostly showcasing the threat of Bowser and only really teasing Mario and Luigi. The second trailer was revealed late last month, showcasing basically everything else about the movie, maybe even going too far showing cool stuff. It contained Mario Kart karts, Rainbow Road, Peach, Donkey Kong, a whole herd of Yoshis, and frankly a lot more stuff where that came from. Nintendo and Illumination really want to ensure that theaters are packed when this movie releases.

The Super Mario Bros Movie arrives in theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America and April 28 in Japan, and in the meantime, you can rewatch this new first full clip a few times over.