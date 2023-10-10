The Thaumaturge Release Date Revealed with Demonic Gameplay Trailer

The Witcher remake developer Fool’s Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios have revealed a release date for The Thaumaturge that sets a course to bring its demonic version of Warsaw to PC on December 5, 2023. PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X | S versions are anticipated to launch in early 2024.

The news was announced alongside a gameplay trailer that gives players more insight into the story and lead character, Wiktor Szulski. He’s known as a Thaumaturge, a being with the power to tame demons called Salutors. We get a nice, long look at some of these creatures in the video, and it looks like each of them will come with drastically different designs and abilities that will help Wiktor slice his way through The Thaumaturge’s unique turn-based combat. This version of Warsaw in 1905 will have plenty to fight, too, with a description from Fool’s Theory and 11 Bit saying that this city is “plagued by crime.”

In addition to more The Thaumaturge gameplay and that December release date, today’s video also reveals that a demo is now available for PC players as part of Steam Next Fest. It’s available from now all the way to October 16 and allows you to play through the game’s prologue. If you still need to see more before you jump in, you can watch The Thaumaturge release date and gameplay trailer below.

The Thaumaturge was announced in February of this year as a story-driven RPG set in a bleak, alternate reality where fantasy comes to life. In March, Fool’s Theory and 11 Bit revealed a first look at its gameplay, which gave us a taste of its demon-fueled turn-based combat and even more footage of its colorful visuals. We’re now less than two months out from The Thaumaturge’s release date on PC, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates while we wait for it to come to PS5 and Xbox, too.