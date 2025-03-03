The Ultimate Wizard West Spells Tier List

If you are a Harry Potter fan, brace yourself for the Wizard West Roblox game! The game draws a lot of chemistry and names from the Potterverse: you fight bands of bad guys with mighty spells and collect gold, scrolls, and other goodies to buy powerful wands and other handy gear.

Now, since you can carry only a small number of spells at any given moment, we made this little guide to help you select the best magic spells with the help of our ultimate Wizard West spells tier list.

Wizard West Spells Tier List Explained

Our Wizard West spells tier list involves both PvE and PvP scenarios, so it’s possible that the list would be entirely different for exclusively PvE or PvP playing styles. Also, remember that we use universally accepted playing mechanics and strategies, making our tier list applicable in most, but not all, situations in the game. Let’s look at our ultimate Wizard West spells tier list and see which spells universally hold high value and which don’t.

S-Tier Wizard West Spells

Abra Kedabra : By far the most deadly spell out there, capable of eliminating foes in a single stroke. Equally efficient and lethal in PvP encounters, though the rip-off name of the spell is borderline cringy.

: By far the most deadly spell out there, capable of eliminating foes in a single stroke. Equally efficient and lethal in PvP encounters, though the rip-off name of the spell is borderline cringy. Tempestia Incarnata : An AoE spell with massive damage output. It can track multiple foes and inflict serious combined damage amounts.

: An AoE spell with massive damage output. It can track multiple foes and inflict serious combined damage amounts. Lasso : This may seem counterintuitive, but despite its lowly origins as one of the earliest spells, Lasso is incredibly effective even on higher levels. The Lasso spell can immobilize opponents, granting you a chance for an instant kill. Some deem it broken in PvP scenarios.

: This may seem counterintuitive, but despite its lowly origins as one of the earliest spells, Lasso is incredibly effective even on higher levels. The Lasso spell can immobilize opponents, granting you a chance for an instant kill. Some deem it broken in PvP scenarios. Imperum : A control spell that temporarily turns one of your enemies into an ally. Quite handy when facing many powerful enemies.

: A control spell that temporarily turns one of your enemies into an ally. Quite handy when facing many powerful enemies. Morsmortem: When things get tough, use Morsmortem to summon three Shadow Wizards to fight alongside you. Like many S-Tier spells, it has a long cooldown, but it is totally worth it due to its usability against many strong foes.

A-Tier Wizard West Spells

Apparate: A neat little teleport. It will teleport you to any map spot you want, and it comes free of cost. One of the best utility spells in the game.

A neat little teleport. It will teleport you to any map spot you want, and it comes free of cost. One of the best utility spells in the game. Bombarda: There’s nothing more satisfying than dropping a mighty bomb on a multitude of enemies. Aiming can be tricky at first, but one big bomb followed by a string of smaller explosions is totally worth it.

There’s nothing more satisfying than dropping a mighty bomb on a multitude of enemies. Aiming can be tricky at first, but one big bomb followed by a string of smaller explosions is totally worth it. Frigidus: Evokes a big vortex, immobilizing enemies by freezing them up. Highly popular due to the big area of effect, long duration, short cooldown period, and effectiveness both in PvP and PvE.

Evokes a big vortex, immobilizing enemies by freezing them up. Highly popular due to the big area of effect, long duration, short cooldown period, and effectiveness both in PvP and PvE. Glacilancia: Creates several ice spikes, tracking the target albeit with horrendous accuracy. Highly usable against isolated foes and terrible versus mobs.

Creates several ice spikes, tracking the target albeit with horrendous accuracy. Highly usable against isolated foes and terrible versus mobs. Protego: If you opt for a PvP experience, this is a highly usable spell defensive-wise. It creates a long-lasting barrier, blocking incoming spells with a somewhat short cooldown.

If you opt for a PvP experience, this is a highly usable spell defensive-wise. It creates a long-lasting barrier, blocking incoming spells with a somewhat short cooldown. Oceanus Vortico: By conjuring waves, you can trap multiple enemies in bubbles, serving as an excellent crowd control. With foes trapped in bubbles, you can either cut them down or resolve cooldown regeneration. Works well both for PvP and PvE.

By conjuring waves, you can trap multiple enemies in bubbles, serving as an excellent crowd control. With foes trapped in bubbles, you can either cut them down or resolve cooldown regeneration. Works well both for PvP and PvE. Vocare Enarma: This is what Voldemort should have done right from the beginning: summon a rifle and aim at targets with explosive bullets. The spell combines brutal damage, long range, and high projectile speed, but aiming mastery can be tricky.

This is what Voldemort should have done right from the beginning: summon a rifle and aim at targets with explosive bullets. The spell combines brutal damage, long range, and high projectile speed, but aiming mastery can be tricky. Vocare Machinam: A machinegun similar to Vocare Enarma. It also provides good damage output, rate of fire, and projectile speed. Unfortunately, it requires good aiming skills as well.

B-Tier Wizard West Spells

Aquarcia: A decent, early-on spell with low damage and enemy entrapment. Not the best control spell in the game, but it’s still worth your time due to its relatively speedy cooldown.

A decent, early-on spell with low damage and enemy entrapment. Not the best control spell in the game, but it’s still worth your time due to its relatively speedy cooldown. Diffindo: This is a cheap-to-unlock spell that fires a horizontal piercing bolt capable of hitting many enemies at once. On the upside, it’s a short cooldown weapon that is effective at long range, but on the downside, it requires sharpshooting skills on the players’ behalf.

This is a cheap-to-unlock spell that fires a horizontal piercing bolt capable of hitting many enemies at once. On the upside, it’s a short cooldown weapon that is effective at long range, but on the downside, it requires sharpshooting skills on the players’ behalf. Electrificus: If a smaller area of effect and lower damage doesn’t bother you, this small lighting bolt is excellent for ragdolling enemies and dealing instant damage.

If a smaller area of effect and lower damage doesn’t bother you, this small lighting bolt is excellent for ragdolling enemies and dealing instant damage. Episkio Magna: The best healing spell available, replenishing hit points to you and your close-by allies. The only downside is that it takes place for much-needed damage-dealing spells.

The best healing spell available, replenishing hit points to you and your close-by allies. The only downside is that it takes place for much-needed damage-dealing spells. Glacius: Creates a small tracking bolt, inflicting the “Chill” effect and slowing foes down. Apart from the minuscule damage output, everything else is in the order: fast cooldown, auto-tracking, and hampering movement.

Creates a small tracking bolt, inflicting the “Chill” effect and slowing foes down. Apart from the minuscule damage output, everything else is in the order: fast cooldown, auto-tracking, and hampering movement. Ignisio: Due to the very short range and somewhat decent AoE damage, this is a tier B spell. However, this cone-shaped burst of flame from a wand is quite useful against enemy groups.

Due to the very short range and somewhat decent AoE damage, this is a tier B spell. However, this cone-shaped burst of flame from a wand is quite useful against enemy groups. Ignisium: Some call it “a lesser Bombarda”, but this awesome fireball is still a viable choice even with a mediocre damage thanks to the impressive area of effect. Also, the spell puts on fire those unfortunate enemies caught in a big radius.

Some call it “a lesser Bombarda”, but this awesome fireball is still a viable choice even with a mediocre damage thanks to the impressive area of effect. Also, the spell puts on fire those unfortunate enemies caught in a big radius. Inlisus: We put this spell into the B Tier for its low damage output and difficult targeting. However, once you manage to strike foes with precision, you will find that the lightning from the sky, stunning nearby enemies with a solid AoE, is relatively handy in the long run.

C-Tier Wizard West Spells

Episkio: Although this can be a usable self-healing spell, in most instances, you will end up skipping this spell in favor of some efficient damage-dealing power because it lacks multiple-target healing.

Although this can be a usable self-healing spell, in most instances, you will end up skipping this spell in favor of some efficient damage-dealing power because it lacks multiple-target healing. Episkios: Firing a bolt that moderately heals the target can be fun, but not as much as destroying enemies or healing all of your allies. It’s a highly situational spell.

Firing a bolt that moderately heals the target can be fun, but not as much as destroying enemies or healing all of your allies. It’s a highly situational spell. Expulso: This spell can work just fine in a PvP scenario since disarming your opponents is quite hindering. With that in mind, stuns are far more effective against other players, and Expulso is a waste of time in a PvE situation.

This spell can work just fine in a PvP scenario since disarming your opponents is quite hindering. With that in mind, stuns are far more effective against other players, and Expulso is a waste of time in a PvE situation. Haste: If the spell duration was a lot longer, this could easily be an A-Tier spell. However, increasing your casting speed and movement for such a short time is just too wasteful, and you’re probably going to end up with some damage-dealing spells instead.

If the spell duration was a lot longer, this could easily be an A-Tier spell. However, increasing your casting speed and movement for such a short time is just too wasteful, and you’re probably going to end up with some damage-dealing spells instead. Ignis: Just skip this spell. It’s a small AoE, low-damage, complicated-to-aim spell that’s terrible for PvP. Justifiable only on low-tier adventures.

Just skip this spell. It’s a small AoE, low-damage, complicated-to-aim spell that’s terrible for PvP. Justifiable only on low-tier adventures. Stupendo: A Lasso skill combined with auto-track stun-bolt sounds awesome, but the short duration and applicability on low-HP enemies render this spell a C-Tier.

A Lasso skill combined with auto-track stun-bolt sounds awesome, but the short duration and applicability on low-HP enemies render this spell a C-Tier. Vocaralea: Summons an armor that’s highly valuable in a PvP scenario, but due to its low-value PvE engagement, you will use Protego more often.

Summons an armor that’s highly valuable in a PvP scenario, but due to its low-value PvE engagement, you will use Protego more often. Vocare Halberda: With a longer range, more attacks, and higher damage, this knock-back, rag-dolling Halberd weapon would be devastating. Sadly, in this incarnation, it’s only a C-Tier spell.

D-Tier Wizard West Spells

Bolt: You cast small bolts that track the target, inflicting solid damage with a short cooldown. Its low level and long channel time make this spell not particularly attractive.

You cast small bolts that track the target, inflicting solid damage with a short cooldown. Its low level and long channel time make this spell not particularly attractive. Lumo: Do you remember when Gandalf deployed his illuminating staff in the Mines of Moria? Well, this is it, only far less usable and spectacular. Practically useles.

Do you remember when Gandalf deployed his illuminating staff in the Mines of Moria? Well, this is it, only far less usable and spectacular. Practically useles. Matrificius: A bunch of sparks emerge from the tip of your wand, stunning nearby enemies for a short time. The extremely low range and damage, in addition to more effective stun spells, puts this spell into the D-Tier.

A bunch of sparks emerge from the tip of your wand, stunning nearby enemies for a short time. The extremely low range and damage, in addition to more effective stun spells, puts this spell into the D-Tier. Revelio: We imagine this spell would be terrific in a pen-and-paper game of AD&D, but revealing objects and creatures near you has quite the opposite effect in the Wizard West Roblox game. Ignore this spell.

We imagine this spell would be terrific in a pen-and-paper game of AD&D, but revealing objects and creatures near you has quite the opposite effect in the Wizard West Roblox game. Ignore this spell. Vocare Pickaxe: This spell is in the D-Tier because it’s a tool used for farming resources, not for hurting enemies. Since this tier list revolves around combat, we had no other choice but to put it in the D-Tier.

How do you get spells in the Wizard West Roblox game?

Right off the bat, every caster in the Wizad West game will get three starting spells: Apparo, Ignis, and Stupendo. Since you’re gonna need a lot more firepower than this, go to the Town Square and enter Edwin’s Shop. Once there, you can use the acquired gold to buy mighty spells and fancy wardrobe.

This concludes our ultimate Wizard West spells tier list. Before you leave, make sure to make the best out of our Wizard West codes since they offer a much-needed boost right from the get-go.

