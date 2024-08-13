The Umbrella Academy: Every Character’s Powers in Season 4

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

The Hargreeves siblings and Lila Pitts get their superhuman abilities back in The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season, plus a few new ones as well! With this in mind, here’s a round-up of every character’s powers in The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Why Some Characters’ Powers Are Different in the Umbrella Academy Season 4

As established by The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s cliffhanger ending, the Hargreeves family (including married-in member Lila) start Season 4 powerless. Indeed, an on-screen caption reveals they’ve been living like ordinary people for six years when the fourth season kicks off. Fortunately for the Hargreeves (and fans of their exploits), this mundane status quo ends once they’re exposed to Marigold, the same alien particles that gave them superpowers in The Umbrella Academy‘s original timeline. Not everyone comes out the other side the same as before, though. Some of the gang receive augmented (or even outright different) abilities! Why this happens is never fully explained; however, it’s probably a side effect of Marigold’s unpredictable nature.

Every Character’s Powers in The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Here’s how the Brellies’ powers shake out in The Umbrella Academy Season 4:

Luther: Super strength and limited invulnerability (he withstands an extended barrage of assault rifle fire to the back with no lasting ill effects). Luther's body also reverts to its ape-like appearance, even though this was a side-effect of a life-saving serum (not Marigold) in the original timeline.

Diego: Mid-level telekinesis, used exclusively to curve the trajectory of projectiles (such as his throwing knives). This is essentially the same power that Diego displayed in Seasons 1-3, although it's potentially a bit stronger in Season 4 (he stops a hail of gunfire, at one point).

Allison: Mind control and limited reality-warping. In Seasons 1–3, Allison's powers rely on verbal commands. By contrast, in Season 4, she can bend others to her will, smash open doors, and more, just by thinking about it—a big improvement.

Klaus: Communicating with and manifesting spirits, levitation, and immortality. The Umbrella Academy's resident medium was already able to chat with ghosts and make them (briefly) corporeal in earlier seasons. Using his body as a host for said specters to inhabit is a new trick, however. The same goes for Klaus' hovering ability; it's a Season 4 special. But his knack for shrugging off mortal injuries? That's old news.

Five: Jumping through time and space. Unlike the rest of his siblings, Five's powers take a while to function properly post-Marigold swig; for most of Season 4's runtime, his jumps are confined to the subway that connects The Umbrella Academy's various alternate timelines. We also never see him reverse time, a handy skill he picked up back in Season 2.

Ben: Inter-dimensional tentacle manifestation. Ben's powers are only superficially different from those he and his original timeline self demonstrated in earlier seasons. In Season 4, his tentacles sprout from his back, not his tummy. Seriously, that's the only change. Ben also rocks a bunch of other abilities in Cleanse monster form, including super strength, energy absorption, and just generally being a kaiju creature.

Viktor: Sound wave manipulation. Viktor's powers historically made him the deadliest Hargreeves sibling; it's why Reginald Hargreeves kept him sidelined as a child. His gifts are no less impressive in Season 4, either. Viktor can still produce literally earth-shattering sound blasts; they're just colored reddish-orange now, not whitish-blue. He also exhibits greater control over his powers, even when angry.

Lila: Power mirroring and eye lasers. While most of the Brellies' Season 4 powers are extensions of those they had before, Lila's ray-beam peepers—which can zap someone in half!—are totally out of left field. What's more, they don't replace her original abilities. Lila can still replicate other people's powers provided they're standing close enough (and does so repeatedly in Season 4).

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

