The Umbrella Academy: How Does Season 3’s Ending Set Up Season 4?

It’s been a minute since The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s 2022 debut – more than enough time to forget where the Hargreeves family’s story left off. With that in mind, here’s a handy recap of how The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s ending sets up Season 4!

Recommended Videos

Related: The Third Season of The Umbrella Academy Isn’t About the Pandemic — but It Kinda Is

The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s Ending, Explained

The Umbrella Academy Season 3’s finale, “Oblivion,” sees Sir Reginald Hargreeves enact his season-long scheme to reboot the universe. The upside is that Reggie’s plot will avert the Netflix series’ third straight apocalypse. The downside is that it’ll kill all of the surviving Umbrella Academy members, except Allison (who previously made a deal with Reginald). But it turns out Allison wasn’t privy to the finer details of Reginald’s reset and isn’t keen on watching her siblings die. She conks her dad on the melon, revealing his true nature (Reggie is an alien, remember?) and interrupting the universal do-over. So, that’s Reginald Hargreeves’ plan foiled – or is it?

Related: When Does The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release?

After taking a moment to scan the console of Reginald’s machine, Allison opts to relaunch reality herself. Her brother Viktor is understandably skeptical of this choice, however, Allison wins him over with an impassioned “trust me” plea. And with that, Allison hits a button and The Umbrella Academy Season 3 finale cuts to black. From here, the episode establishes the status quo of the overhauled universe Allison created. Luther (murdered earlier in Season 3) is alive again; his brother, Five, isn’t missing an arm anymore, either. Allison’s late husband and erased-from-existence daughter are back; Luther’s wife Sloan is gone. None of the Hargreeves siblings have powers anymore. And Reginald Hargreeves now controls the entire city, alongside his resurrected wife, Abigail.

Where Does The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Pick Up?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 doesn’t kick off immediately after Season 3’s ending. Instead, it jumps ahead six years (bringing the in-universe timeline in sync with our own). All the Hargreeves are still powerless, however, they’ve now assimilated to their new reality (some better than others, it must be said). Allison is on the outs with her brothers and sisters (except Klaus), who resent her for causing their current situation. Meanwhile, Reginald is still an incredibly wealthy magnate.

Related: Is The Umbrella Academy Season 5 Releasing on Netflix?

Will the Umbrella Academy regain their powers? Is there any possibility of the original universe coming back? And will we get answers to the show’s other dangling mysteries? You’ll have to stream The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season to find out!

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy