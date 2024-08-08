TV’s most dysfunctional family is back for a fourth season. However, it’s rare for Netflix series, even ones as popular as The Umbrella Academy, to get more than four seasons. So, is The Umbrella Academy Season 5 releasing on Netflix?

Recommended Videos

The Status of The Umbrella Academy Season 5, Explained

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 dropped on Netflix on August 8, 2024, giving fans of the series six more episodes to dive into. However, once they’re done with those, they’ll want to know when to expect the next outing. Unfortunately, at least for now, Netflix isn’t planning any more seasons of the show.

Showrunner Steve Blackman spoke to RadioTimes.com about ending the show and how the cast and crew are going out with a bang. “We went very big this season,” he said. “And I think the finale itself is our most expensive episode we ever did. So it’s a very, very big ending.”

Will There Be More Umbrella Academy Shows?

Despite the stories of Viktor, Five, Luther, Klaus, Diego, and Allison coming to an end before a Season 5, Blackman thinks The Umbrella Academy universe still has more to offer. “I really hope it’s not the end of The Umbrella Academy, or the universe of The Umbrella Academy,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I think there’s a lot more story to be told with other characters as well, not just this family. I think Gerard Way, and Gabriel Bá who created it have a lot of thoughts as well. So I hope it isn’t the end, but we’ll see.”

Netflix hasn’t greenlit any spinoffs just yet, but if Season 4 is as successful as its predecessors, the streamer would be smart to listen to Blackman and expand the franchise.

And that’s whether The Umbrella Academy Season 5 is releasing on Netflix.

All four seasons of The Umbrella Academy are streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy