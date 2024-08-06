When Does The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release?

After five years The Umbrella Academy is nearing the finish line, and for that reason, Season 4 is the most important yet. The Netflix sci-fi series has become one of the platform’s most popular, and so you don’t miss out on one last adventure, here’s when Season 4 will land.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 will be released on Netflix on Aug. 8, 2024. Fans will be able to watch all of the season at their own pace as every episode will arrive at the same time. This has been the same for all previous seasons of the show.

This upcoming season which will arrive on Thursday will be the last for the series. That means you can expect big things to happen in the final episodes. All of the core cast will be returning for the last season, alongside new characters to help put a ribbon on the story.

Picking up after Season 3, the final season of The Umbrella Academy will pick up in the newly discovered timeline where the siblings have lost their powers, but the threat to their lives hasn’t disappeared. If you aren’t caught up, now is the time to binge your way through the first three seasons.

Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy will have six episodes in total meaning it will be substantially shorter than previous seasons. Perhaps that means episodes will be longer than usual, but that remains to be seen. Most likely they’ll run for at least one hour, so you’re still going to get a good six hours of action from this final adventure.

If you’re looking to refresh your mind before Season 4 gets here, seasons one through three are available to stream now exclusively on Netflix where the final season will join later this week.

