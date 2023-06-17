The Witcher Season 3 Action Clip Sees Geralt & Yennefer Lay Waste to People

Netflix’s Tudum event brought fans an action-packed clip from The Witcher season 3 that sees Geralt, Yennifer, and Ciri tear apart more people in glorious fashion. Unlike some of the other recently released footage from the Netflix show’s third season, the two-and-a-half-minute video lets the choreography and special effects shine. A few highlights include footage of Geralt’s neck-and-arm-snapping abilities, as well as more peeks at Ciri’s skills with a sword. The footage, which was introduced by stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey during the Tudum event, can be seen below.

It’s nice to see Cavill suited up as Geralt once again, but The Witcher season 3 will be the last time he does so. Late last year, Netflix revealed that the Superman actor would be leaving the show, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace him for future seasons. It was a controversial move that does at least give Cavill one last opportunity to reprise his role as the character before finally bowing out. Judging by today’s clip, it looks like he’s making every second count.

The Witcher season 3 might be Cavill’s last time playing the White Wolf, but the next chapter in the Netflix show also promises to be one of its most ambitious. It will feature the Wild Hunt and launch in two volumes, with Volume 1 scheduled to release on June 29 and Volume 2 set to premiere on July 27. The Witcher is set to run at least until season 5, so stay tuned for more information on how season 3 will pass the torch to Hemsworth when it begins its run later this month.