NewsVideo Games

The Witcher Season 3 Action Clip Sees Geralt & Yennefer Lay Waste to People

Henry Cavill isn't going down without a fight.
By
0
The Netflix Tudum event brought an action-packed The Witcher season 3 video that sees Geralt, Yennifer, and Ciri fight off foes.

Netflix’s Tudum event brought fans an action-packed clip from The Witcher season 3 that sees Geralt, Yennifer, and Ciri tear apart more people in glorious fashion. Unlike some of the other recently released footage from the Netflix show’s third season, the two-and-a-half-minute video lets the choreography and special effects shine. A few highlights include footage of Geralt’s neck-and-arm-snapping abilities, as well as more peeks at Ciri’s skills with a sword. The footage, which was introduced by stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey during the Tudum event, can be seen below.

It’s nice to see Cavill suited up as Geralt once again, but The Witcher season 3 will be the last time he does so. Late last year, Netflix revealed that the Superman actor would be leaving the show, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace him for future seasons. It was a controversial move that does at least give Cavill one last opportunity to reprise his role as the character before finally bowing out. Judging by today’s clip, it looks like he’s making every second count.

The Witcher season 3 might be Cavill’s last time playing the White Wolf, but the next chapter in the Netflix show also promises to be one of its most ambitious. It will feature the Wild Hunt and launch in two volumes, with Volume 1 scheduled to release on June 29 and Volume 2 set to premiere on July 27. The Witcher is set to run at least until season 5, so stay tuned for more information on how season 3 will pass the torch to Hemsworth when it begins its run later this month.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe