There’s a Black Myth: Wukong Boss You Shouldn’t Beat in the Early Game

You encounter several bosses in the first hour or two of Black Myth: Wukong. While the game makes it seem like all these bosses are meant to be defeated as soon as you meet them, there’s one you should hold off on killing until you progress a little further.

Why You Shouldn’t Beat Wandering Wight Early in Black Myth: Wukong

As you traverse the Forest of Wolves, there’s a good chance you’ll stumble across the Wandering Wight. This boss is a large blue troll-like creature with a large head and a permanent, tranquil smile that belies just how hard he can hit. You likely encountered him after passing the second Keeper’s Shrine in Black Myth: Wukong.

Defeating Wandering Wight. Screenshot by The Escapist

While you actually need to get past Wandering Wight to find the next area of the game, you don’t need to beat him to get past him, though it’s completely possible to do so. The reason you should skip the fight with the Wandering Wight is because it drops a spirit after you beat it. This spirit can’t be absorbed until you unlock the Blessed Gourd, which doesn’t occur until after you beat a couple more bosses in Black Myth: Wukong. Talk about suffering from success.

What To Do After Meeting the Wandering Wight

If you find Wandering Wight, simply run past it and head down the narrow path on the other end of its clearing. This will lead you down some wooden scaffolding and into the next area, where you will battle a boss named Lingxuzi.

After defeating Lingxuzi, you can progress through a temple and enter the second area of Black Wind Mountain, which is the first major region of the game. The second area is called Bamboo Grove, and you need to reach a specific location in Bamboo Grove called the Snake Trail. At the Snake Trail, you need to ascend the stairs and reach a man who is standing on the side of a path.

The Blessed Gourd upgrade. Screenshot by The Escapist

The man is the Gourd Master, and they can give you the Blessed Gourd upgrade, which allows you to absorb spirits. With the Blessed Gourd, you can now head back the way you came and defeat Wandering Wight. Once Wandering Wight is defeated, it will drop a spirit that you can now absorb. Absorbing spirits offers a variety of bonuses, including passive boosts to your character.

If you’re someone who has already defeated Wandering Wight and couldn’t absorb its spirit, fear not. Once you acquire the Blessed Gourd, you can head to a Keeper’s Shrine and collect the spirit from there. Of course, it’s much easier if you wait to get the Blessed Gourd and then go back to to smack it down.

Black Myth: Wukong is available to play now.

