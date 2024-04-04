This New Palworld Item Makes It So Much Easier to Track Pal IVs

The latest Palworld update has just been released, and while the Raid Boss Bellanoir certainly is the big headlining feature today, there’s a lot more to look forward to. For instance, folks who love min-maxing their teams and breeding their Pals for perfect IVs, there’s a new accessory that simplifies that process.

Meet the Ability Glasses! This is a new accessory that, when equipped, will allow you to “discern hidden Pal abilities.” What this means is that it’ll now display the Health, Attack, and Defense stats of a Pal on a scale of 0 to 100. So if you’ve been trying to get the perfect Relaxaurus with all the HP stats you could ever dream of, you no longer have to rely on external resources like the Palworld Calculator site. Instead, equipping the Ability Glasses will let you see what kind of IVs your Pals have, making your life much easier.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s still a pain to have to breed Pals and pray to the RNG gods that you get the Pal you want on the next go, but at least it’s much easier to see the results now.

To get the Ability Glasses, you’ll need to craft it. It can be unlocked on the Ancient Technology tree for just four Ancient Technology points, and you’ll also need the following materials:

Refined Ingot x30

Paldium Fragment x20

Ancient Civilization Parts x10

Ancient Civilization Core x5

It’s a pretty expensive recipe, but certainly worth the effort for players who care about IVs.

Palworld is now available on PC and consoles.

