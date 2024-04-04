Category:
News
Video Games

This New Palworld Item Makes It So Much Easier to Track Pal IVs

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Apr 4, 2024 06:03 am
Image Source: Pocketpair

The latest Palworld update has just been released, and while the Raid Boss Bellanoir certainly is the big headlining feature today, there’s a lot more to look forward to. For instance, folks who love min-maxing their teams and breeding their Pals for perfect IVs, there’s a new accessory that simplifies that process.

Meet the Ability Glasses! This is a new accessory that, when equipped, will allow you to “discern hidden Pal abilities.” What this means is that it’ll now display the Health, Attack, and Defense stats of a Pal on a scale of 0 to 100. So if you’ve been trying to get the perfect Relaxaurus with all the HP stats you could ever dream of, you no longer have to rely on external resources like the Palworld Calculator site. Instead, equipping the Ability Glasses will let you see what kind of IVs your Pals have, making your life much easier.

Don’t get me wrong; it’s still a pain to have to breed Pals and pray to the RNG gods that you get the Pal you want on the next go, but at least it’s much easier to see the results now.

To get the Ability Glasses, you’ll need to craft it. It can be unlocked on the Ancient Technology tree for just four Ancient Technology points, and you’ll also need the following materials:

  • Refined Ingot x30
  • Paldium Fragment x20
  • Ancient Civilization Parts x10
  • Ancient Civilization Core x5

It’s a pretty expensive recipe, but certainly worth the effort for players who care about IVs.

Palworld is now available on PC and consoles.

Post Tag:
Palworld
All Patch Notes for Palworld Update Patch v0.2.0.6
News
Video Games
News
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for Palworld Update Patch v0.2.0.6
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 4, 2024
Dragon's Dogma 2 Has One More Secret Sphinx Riddle You Probably Missed
News
Video Games
News
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Has One More Secret Sphinx Riddle You Probably Missed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 3, 2024
Madame Web Nearly Featured Tom Holland's Spider-Man – Somehow
Tom Holland looking angry as Spider-Man.
News
Movies & TV
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Madame Web Nearly Featured Tom Holland’s Spider-Man – Somehow
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 3, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].