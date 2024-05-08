Toilet Race Simulator Official Artwork
Toilet Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 8, 2024 06:32 am

Updated: May 8, 2024

We looked for new codes.

Are you cooked, or are you based? Well, there is one way to find out, and it’s exactly what you think. A race inspired by the Skibidi toilet series, of course! Before you set off to the races, use Toilet Race Simulator codes to get an edge!

All Toilet Race Simulator Codes List

Toilet Race Simulator Codes (Working)

  • kayo: Use for the Flowerthrower Pet
  • toilet: Use for Double Strength and Wins
  • skibidi: Use for 100k Strength and 10k Wins
  • release: Use for 15k Wins

Toilet Race Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Toilet Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Race Simulator

To redeem Toilet Race Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

  1. Open Toilet Race Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Follow the developer on X (@kayoodev).
  4. Copy and paste your X username and text box and hit Verify.
  5. Enter the code in the new text box.
  6. Hit Redeem and enjoy your goodies!

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our ST Blockade Battlefront Codes and Ultra Toilet Fight Codes articles, too!

