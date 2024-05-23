Category:
Video Games
Guides

Tools of the Trade Task Guide in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)

Time to run some errands
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 23, 2024 12:45 pm

If you’re searching for the Artisan’s tool of the trade, you might find yourself wandering quite a bit unless you know where to go. Here’s how to complete Tools of the Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to Find the Artisan’s Tools in Gray Zone Warfare

The Artisan might hate you, but if you complete her quest, you’ll get a bevy of rewards, including a gun, the AKMN, 400 experience, and 100 reputations with the Artisan. And that’s well worth it! So, here’s how to find the Artisan’s tools and complete the quest Tools of the Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

When the Artisan first gives you the quest, she’ll mention that her tools are in a small house in a nearby town. Here are all the possible coordinates for the quest.

If the nearby town is Mithras, the coordinates will be:

  • 170, 118

If the nearby town is Lamang, the coordinates will be:

  • 202, 162

If the nearby town is Crimson Shield, the coordinates will be:

  • 141, 163
Image of the Gray Warzone Map with the coordinates of the tool boxes in the individual town marked
Image via Escapist

Essentially, the toolbox can be in any of the three towns in the top right, top left, or bottom of the map. The toolbox’s location will be based on your starting town. Either way, you’ll be looking for a gray house that’s usually across the street from the entrance to the marketplace, directly beside the construction zone.

The area will be swarming with enemies, but I don’t recommend going in all guns blazing. Doing so will cause all the hostiles in the area to swarm your location, making a not-so-difficult quest extremely difficult.

Once you’ve located the grey house using the coordinates above, you’ll find the tools of the trade on a table inside the very back. Generally, there’s a lit lantern on the table, which will help you locate it. When you’ve secured the toolbox, return to the Artisan to claim your rewards.

Gray Zone Warfare is available now.

Post Tag:
Gray Zone Warfare
Read Article How to Complete Liondancer’s Practice in Wuthering Waves
The NPC for starting the Liondance Practice Quest in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Complete Liondancer’s Practice in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 23, 2024
Read Article Best MDR Loadout in XDefiant
MDR Loadout in XDefiant
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MDR Loadout in XDefiant
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get 108 Free Pulls in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves promo art image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get 108 Free Pulls in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 23, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.