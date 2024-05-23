Tools of the Trade Task Guide in Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)

If you’re searching for the Artisan’s tool of the trade, you might find yourself wandering quite a bit unless you know where to go. Here’s how to complete Tools of the Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

Recommended Videos

The Artisan might hate you, but if you complete her quest, you’ll get a bevy of rewards, including a gun, the AKMN, 400 experience, and 100 reputations with the Artisan. And that’s well worth it! So, here’s how to find the Artisan’s tools and complete the quest Tools of the Trade in Gray Zone Warfare.

When the Artisan first gives you the quest, she’ll mention that her tools are in a small house in a nearby town. Here are all the possible coordinates for the quest.

If the nearby town is Mithras, the coordinates will be:

170, 118

If the nearby town is Lamang, the coordinates will be:

202, 162

If the nearby town is Crimson Shield, the coordinates will be:

141, 163

Image via Escapist

Related: Best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 3

Essentially, the toolbox can be in any of the three towns in the top right, top left, or bottom of the map. The toolbox’s location will be based on your starting town. Either way, you’ll be looking for a gray house that’s usually across the street from the entrance to the marketplace, directly beside the construction zone.

The area will be swarming with enemies, but I don’t recommend going in all guns blazing. Doing so will cause all the hostiles in the area to swarm your location, making a not-so-difficult quest extremely difficult.

Related: Best MORS Loadout in MW3 Season 3

Once you’ve located the grey house using the coordinates above, you’ll find the tools of the trade on a table inside the very back. Generally, there’s a lit lantern on the table, which will help you locate it. When you’ve secured the toolbox, return to the Artisan to claim your rewards.

Gray Zone Warfare is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more