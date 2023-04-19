Twilight TV Series Is in the Works, to Sparkle or Suck

The Twilight series is the latest multimedia property to receive a TV series, per THR. The show is currently in early development at Lionsgate Television with Tell Me Lies and The Walking Dead: World Beyond writer and producer Sinead Daly attached to write its script. It is reportedly still being decided whether the show will directly adapt the original books from Stephenie Meyer or tell a different story within that universe.

The Twilight TV series is also still without a network or platform, and the timeline for its development isn’t set. Lionsgate is still trying to pin down a direction for the show, but Meyer is expected to be involved with the show. Joining her are Twilight movie producer Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who will both serve as executive producers.

While today’s news might arrive as a bit of a shock for blood-sucking romantics, Twilight isn’t the first book-to-movie property to receive a TV iteration. Earlier this month, reports of a Harry Potter series reboot arrived for Max, with the news then confirmed not long after. Harry Potter fans have since found themselves torn at the idea of recast roles and reimagined plotlines. However, the infamous Twilight films aren’t looked back at as fondly as the Harry Potter film adaptations, so a Twilight TV series reboot could bring an opportunity to improve on the legacy of Meyer’s book series.

We’re going to have to wait quite a while before concrete details come out about how the Twilight show fits into the greater Twilight narrative, so stay tuned for any updates. For another divisive series getting more content on TV, check out the news of another Big Bang Theory spinoff.