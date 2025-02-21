Just like with every standout fighting experience, Anime Waves X has a plethora of features, tidbits and obstacles you need to acquaint yourself with. If you’re anything like me, it might seem a bit overwhelming in the beginning. No need to stress though, as I’ve whipped up the ultimate Anime Waves X beginners guide to get you off on the right foot.

Anime Waves X Beginners’ Guide: Getting Started

Once you login, there are a couple of things you need to do. First and foremost, move around and get to know how the game feels. Then, do the following:

Follow the game’s devs on Roblox. This is essential to unlocking Auto, the mechanic around this game revolves (more on that in a bit) Redeem a code. You’re going to need every potion you can get, so make sure you use all of our Anime Waves X codes to get a head start. Fight the NPCs. This will start accumulating Energy, which affects your attack speed and overall damage output.

Whatever you do, make sure you auto-click, since it’s significantly more efficient than doing it manually. Now that you know the gist of our Anime Waves X beginners’ guide, it’s time to dig deeper and get acquainted with the mechanics and maps.

All Anime Waves X Mechanics Listed

One of the main things I like about Anime Waves X is that its game loop is very simple and straightforward. There aren’t any classes, convoluted weapon upgrade systems or anything resembling rocket science. In fact, any Anime Wave X beginner can master them in a matter of minutes:

Energy It’s the foremost resource in the game, and the goal is to reach the trillion/quintillion number as soon as possible. Luck This stat affects how often gems drop, as well as how many you’ll get. In addition, it has an impact on the drop rates of things like Fruits, Stands and Pets. Damage Obvious, isn’t it? It’s how fast you kill NPCs. You should definitely look for the best Pets and snatch Achievements Potions No matter what you do, don’t disregard them at the beginning of the game. Spend your codes wisely and gain that momentum as soon as possible. As soon as you get to Legacy Sea, things are going to be much smoother. Pets You can also call them characters, as they’re basically your roster. You can use 3 pets at the same time. Make sure you always select Pick Bets for the best stats. Likewise, I would also Auto-spam the Eggs to get as many Rares or Epics, at least. Once you go through a couple of Raids and Soul Invasions, you can go grind out the rarest. Eggs Basically crates that you can buy for gems in order to get Pets. Also, spamming Eggs is beneficial because there are specific Achievements for it, leading to a triple drop. Achievements This is the game’s way of incentivizing you to play. With every Achievement you rack up, you get a percentage boost to your Luck, Damage or Energy. I’d prioritize this before anything, as well as Eggs.

All Anime Waves X Zones Listed

Anime Waves X has a relatively simple layout. It has six zones, each of which is unlockable by purchasing the entrance to it with gems. The zones are as follows:

Trial area The whole point of this beginner area (you must port from Naruto Village) is to grind Energy, Gems and get more Eggs. Naruto Village (Area 1) A bit self-explanatory, this is the starting zone and is based entirely on Naruto. Here, you can practice auto-battling, open Eggs and generally learn the ropes. There isn’t too much content, so I’d advise you to grind those 200k gems out and unlock the next one. Legacy Sea (Area 2) This is where the fun really starts. In this One Piece-themed world, you get your first contact with Fruits, items that power up your Energy accumulation. Namek Ball (Area 3) A worthy homage to Dragon Ball, this area isn’t all as content-rich as the previous two. You get into contact with the concept of races, which is just another damage buff. The races, as far as I can tell, have no lore-related significance. Bizzare City (Area 4) Styled after JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bizzare City gives you the usual—new Pets and a new buff to your Energy acquisition, this time named Stands. Void Abyss (Area 5) This particular zone gives you a chance to try two new mechanics—Soul Invasion and Bankai, both of which are pretty much rehashes of buffs and raids found in other zones. Slayer Island (Area 6) Last but not least, we get the Weapon Craft mechanic, which combines a variety of items you gather along the way, with additional requirements depending on the armament you want to create. Defense also joins the fold.

Should I Buy a Gamepass in Anime Waves X?

There are 12 passes and they all serve the same purpose as potion—doubling, tripling, etc. your stats, but permanently. They go from 99 Robux all the way to 1399, and I’d say they’re massively useful at the beginning of the game.

If you have some spare Robux lying around, then by all means. However, you can realistically grind it out by smart Gem spending and pulling a couple of Epic Pets in the beginning.

That’s it for our Anime Waves X beginner’s guide. Like what you see? Then take things one step further and check out the official Anime Waves X Trello and Discord, and become a master at idling. Don’t forget to spam Eggs and have lots of fun.

