Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is finally here, allowing players to drop into Verdansk from anywhere. However, Versdansk looks a bit different for some. A Warzone Mobile bug is transporting players to Sonic’s Green Hill Zone.

With all the hype around it, it was going to be tough for Warzone Mobile to live up to expectations. What players didn’t expect, though, was login issues and other errors. One bug, however, is a bit more fun than the others, adding a checkered pattern as well as green paint to Verdansk. You can check out what the bug looks like below:

Some of the younger people in the comments of the Reddit post are making comparisons to Minercaft, but veteran gamers will likely be reminded of Green Hill Zone, the first level from the original Sonic game, Sonic the Hedgehog. It’s a luscious map filled with trees and green grass, as well as an underground area that features a checkered pattern.

Green Hill Zone appears in a lot of the Sonic titles, but it’s no stranger to crossovers. In addition to being present in games like Dengeki Bunko: Fighting Climax and LEGO Dimensions, Green Hill Zone is a mainstay of the Super Smash Bros. franchise, having appeared in every entry in the series since Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Sonic’s publisher, Sega, may not be a fan of this accidental crossover, as fighting that goes on in a game like Super Smash Bros. is a lot different from Warzone Mobile. However, if Verdansk still looks like this after a few weeks, players may look to play another mobile game, and Sonic Dream Team could be just what the doctor ordered.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.