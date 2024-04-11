What a Kingslayer Kill Is in MW3 & How to Get One

There are many different ways to beat enemies in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). But sometimes, the game asks you to pull off a specific feat, and a lot of the time, there isn’t a clear explanation. So, here’s what a Kingslayer Kill is in MW3 and how to get one.

What Is a Kingslayer Kill in MW3?

Image via Activision.

As you run around a Multiplayer map, trying to rack up kills, you may run into those absolute tryhards who can’t help but lead the other team in kills or objective points. As the match continues, you’re sure to run into them from time to time, and more times than not, they’ll probably get the better of you. However, if you’re able to take them down, you’ll earn yourself a Kinglsayer Kill in MW3.

How to Get a Kingslayer Kill in MW3

Unfortunately, the easiest way to go about getting Kinglsayer Kill is to die first. Most of the time, you probably don’t care which member of the opposing team appears in your crosshairs, but in order to meet your goal, you need to find the head honcho. You should make note of the different skins your enemies are wearing and their names, and after you have a run-in or two with the king, you’ll be able to set your sights on them.

At that point, it’s just a matter of finding and eliminating them as many times as you need to. And if you do a good enough job of it, perhaps you’ll be able to jump them on the leaderboard and be able to refer to yourself as “King of the Lobby.”

And that’s what a Kingslayer Kill is in MW3 and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

