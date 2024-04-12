What Age Rating Is X-Men ’97?

X-Men ’97 packs some intense action scenes and even more intense themes – so, what is the show’s age rating? And how does it compare to X-Men: The Animated Series‘ rating?

X-Men ’97’s Age Rating, Explained

X-Men ’97 is rated TV-14. According to the online Disney+ help center, this rating means the cartoon “contains some material that many parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age.” It sure does, too. So far, X-Men ’97 has included bloody mutant massacres, (implied) psychic love affairs, and even the occasional cuss word. So, younger tots shouldn’t tune in without an adult.

By contrast, X-Men ’97‘s precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series, carries a TV-Y7 rating – meaning viewers seven and above should be fine watching it. Why the big discrepancy in age ratings between the original X-Men cartoon and its 2024 continuation? In a word: censorship. X-Men: The Animated Series‘ creative team frequently clashed with Fox over the show’s content throughout its five-episode run. As a result, they were forced to tone down the darker aspects of Marvel’s X-Men comics.

That’s X-Men ’97 covered – what about Marvel Studios’ wider library of animated programming? Again, the age ratings across these shows vary wildly. Spidey and His Amazing Friends is TV-Y7, I Am Groot is TV-PG, and What If…? is TV-14. This tracks, as all three productions target different audiences. Spidey and His Amazing Friends is kiddie fare, I Am Groot is essentially all-ages, and What If…? is aimed at more mature viewers.

There are also a bunch of recent animated Marvel outings that came out before Marvel Studios launched its “Marvel Animation” division. Notable examples include Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. and Hit-Monkey, which carried TV-MA ratings. That’s a far cry from even What If…?‘s TV-14 rating, and reflects the adult-oriented content of both shows.

X-Men ’97 is now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes dropping Wednesdays.

