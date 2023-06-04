What are Strongholds in Diablo 4

While playing through Diablo 4 you’ll come across areas on the map that are indicated with a very ominous looking red skull, labeled Strongholds. These are areas of the map that will actually become towns when you defeat the Stronghold by completing a series of tasks and clearing out the evil corrupting the area. It is highly recommended that you complete each one that you come across.

Why you Should Complete Strongholds in Diablo 4

The level of Strongholds scales based on your character level and will always be one to two levels higher than you are on your current character, so don’t look at it and think it’s too high level for you and that you’ll come back for it when you’ve leveled up because surprise, you’ll still be lower level than it. This may make it seem like they will be very difficult to clear, but they actually aren’t any more difficult than a regular dungeon even with the level being higher.

You’ll have to find your way into the Stronghold and then you’ll find a task pop up for you to complete. Just explore the area and fight the enemies you come across and you’ll complete the object pretty easily. Once you’ve done the objective you’ll likely have to take down a boss before you’re able to liberate the area from the evil controlling it and boom, you’ll unlock a town area with a waypoint in a usually very convenient location.

You’ll receive a generous amount of Renown for the area that you completed it in as well which is always nice. Some of the Strongholds are directly tied to classes as well. For example the Tur Durla Stronghold needs to be completed by the Druid class in order to be able to unlock spirit tuning for some powerful passive abilities.

That covers Strongholds in Diablo 4. Don’t be worried about their higher level — chances are you can take them down just fine and they can be key in opening up an area for travel and even unlocking a powerful part of your class’s kit.