Fire Emblem Engage features a brand new cast of characters alongside returning characters through the Emblem Rings. Many of them seem rather young, but it’s a bit hard to tell with the game’s anime style. Although there are character profiles for each character in-game, for some odd reason they don’t include the character’s ages. So let’s explain what the characters’ ages are in Fire Emblem Engage?

Playable Character Ages in Fire Emblem Engage

Here’s a datamined list of ages for every playable character, with thanks to Serenes Forest. Bear in mind this list will contain spoilers for the identities of all playable characters, including some extra-spoilery ones towards the bottom.

Alear (Protagonist) – 17

Vander – 45

Clanne – 16

Framme – 16

Alfred – 21

Etie – 17

Boucheron – 23

Céline – 17

Chloé – 18

Louis – 22

Yunaka – 22

Alcryst – 17

Citrinne – 17

Lapis – 18

Diamant – 25

Amber – 24

Jade – 22

Ivy – 20

Kagetsu – 26

Zelkov – 28

Fogado – 17

Pandreo – 20

Bunet – 23

Timerra – 18

Panette – 18

Merrin – 19

Hortensia – 14

Seadall – 23

Rosado – 17

Goldmary – 19

Lindon – 60

Saphir – 35

Veyle – 16

Mauvier – 31

Anna – 11

Jean – 10

Emblem Character Ages

The Emblem Rings bring back characters from their original games. In their Emblem Ring Forms, they are at least 1000 years old due to being involved in the war before Alear fell asleep. Despite this, they appear to be the same age as their first appearances in their respective games, so those ages are listed below. Only Ike features his age from a sequel game, since his appearance matches Radiant Dawn instead of Path of Radiance.

Some of the Emblem Ring characters only have approximate ages due to a lack of official confirmation, and those will be indicated with a “~” symbol.

Marth – 16

Sigurd – Unknown, possibly between 16 and 22

Celica – ~17

Micaiah – ~23-26

Roy – 15

Leif – 15-16

Lucina – ~16-21 (probably closer to 21, but very unclear)

Lyn – 18 (but 15 in Japan)

Ike – 20

Byleth – 20-21

Corrin – ~15-21

Eirika – ~17

There are also some DLC Emblems, with the launch DLC ages being listed below.

Edelgard – 17

Dimitri – 17

Claude – 17

Tiki – Over 1000 years old

That’s all the character ages in Fire Emblem Engage. For more Fire Emblem Engage guides, check out our guide for getting every missable character in the game and an explanation of their stat growth rates.