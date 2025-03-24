What Does Gary/Greg Want With Belinda in The White Lotus Season 3?

Greg and Belinda are two returning characters from the first season of The White Lotus, and it looks like things between them are coming to a head in Season 3. If you’re wondering what Greg (or Gary, as he goes by these days) wants with Belinda in The White Lotus Season 3, here’s our take on it.

Why Did Greg Invite Belinda to Dinner in The White Lotus Season 3?

I don’t think things are as simple as Greg wanting to kill Belinda in The White Lotus Season 3 just to make his problem go away. For one, he wouldn’t want things to get messy in Thailand, where he’s supposed to be hiding out. In addition to that, Greg himself isn’t necessarily the killing type. He did contract the gay men to kill Tanya after all, and didn’t do it himself.

It seems more likely that Greg is looking to bribe Belinda to keep quiet about his identity. We’ve seen Greg look Belinda up on the internet and social media, so it’s entirely plausible that he knows she’s into the spa business. I think it’s possible that Greg genuinely wants to talk to Belinda and potentially offer her money to buy her silence.

Greg could very easily suggest that Belinda could open her own spa business with the money he’s giving her, and that would be huge motivation for Belinda to take the money and keep quiet.

Why Would Belinda Take a Bribe?

The White Lotus has shown us quite clearly that there are no good people in the show, just morally grey ones. While Belinda was seen as a “good” character in Season 1, we may see her undergo a change in Season 3. We know that she dreams of owning her own spa business, and she’s only human; anyone in that situation would be extremely tempted to take the money. Let’s also not forget that Belinda wasn’t even that huge a fan of Tanya’s, so if she gets to be rich by staying quiet, she’ll certainly do it.

Belinda taking the bribe would also fit into the message of The White Lotus that there are no 100% good people. It would be a significant character development arc for Belinda that feels appropriate and realistic.

And that’s our take on the Greg/Gary and Belinda situation in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including a breakdown of what really happened on the yacht.

