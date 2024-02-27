What Does Soeyue Mean In Pokemon Legends Z-A? Unown Message Explained

Eagle-eyed Pokemon fans noticed a secret message during the February 2024 Pokemon Presents, but what does ‘Soeyue’ mean, and how are the Unown connected to Pokemon Legends Z-A?

What Does Soeyue Mean in Pokemon Legends?

At the 10-minute and 27-second mark of the Pokemon Presents, Pikachu ushered in six Unown letters that spelled the phrase SOEYUE. However, the letters bounced in pairs of three, leading fans to believe the message is actually two words: Soe Yue.

This is similar to a message shown at the start of the presentation, where the Pikachu ran through a larger group of Unown. There were 15 letters that served as an anagram that, when solved, spelled ‘Pokemon Presents.’

Some players believe ‘Soeyue’ is another anagram that’s meant to reveal the message ‘See You’ or ‘You See.’ The message feels a bit ominous, especially once the question mark Unown floats into view. But not everyone is sold on this theory.

A few players believe ‘Soeyue’ or whatever it’s meant to spell once decoded could be the region where Pokemon Legends Z-A takes place. While Pokemon Legends Arceus took place in Ancient Sinnoh, the region was referred to as Hisui during that time period. If Pokemon Legends Arceus is set to take place hundreds of years in the past, it could also take on a different name. This would also reflect history, as Paris (the city Lumiose is based on) was once named Lutetia.

There’s also the implication that the letters are gibberish meant to throw players off– complete nonsense. But knowing the Pokemon Company, that’s the least likely scenario.

Regardless, the inclusion of Unown makes sense as the game’s title – Z-A – hints at an alphabetical theme. These ancient floating letters were present in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and they could play an even larger role in Pokemon Legends Z-A. We won’t know for sure until the game arrives in 2025, but until then – Soeyue later, Feraligatr.