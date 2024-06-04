What Glyph to Choose in Requiem in Destiny 2

With one of our friends still missing, we must go further into the Pale Heart. But to get there, we’ll need to get through a few Glyph puzzles. Here’s what Glyph to choose in the Requiem campaign mission in Destiny 2.

What Glyph to Choose in Requiem Campaign Mission in Destiny 2

We’ve found Ikora, but Zavala is still missing. And to find him, we’ll have to brave the depths of the Pale Heart, which is full of enemies and, of course, puzzles. The latest puzzle we’ll encounter are glyph puzzles.

Here’s how the Glyph puzzles work in Destiny 2. First, you’ll need to survive several waves of enemies. And once you’ve defeated them, you’ll encounter a yellow-bar miniboss. For the Requiem mission, this miniboss is usually a Heavy Shank called a Resonant Warder.

Defeat the Resonant Warder and it will drop an image surrounded by Darkness energy where it drops. Look at this image closely. This image is the one you’ll have to match to the ones closest to the locked door.

If all the enemies are dead (always expect a random Tormentor to try and dropkick you in the face), walk up to the possible glyph choices in front of the locked door. Then, walk into the orange circle of the Glyph that matches the image you saw. Each possible glyph will have an image floating above it. If you select the wrong glyph, you’ll have to interact with a Darkness node and fight the yellow-bar boss enemy again and try to match the glyph again. Fortunately, you’ll only have to deal with the miniboss Resonant Warder. But most people struggle with this puzzle because the run over the glyph too quickly to realize that it has a picture on it.

Once you realize how the puzzle works it, like all the other puzzles you’ll encounter during The Final Shape will feel like child’s play.

Destiny 2 is available now.

