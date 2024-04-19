What God Mode Does in Hades 2

A feature originally included in the first game, God Mode returns in Hades 2 to make things a little bit less punishing for players struggling with their attempts. Here’s everything you need to know about this fully optional game mode.

What Is God Mode in Hades 2?

Returning from the first game, God Mode is a special mode that makes Melinoë more resistant to damage. The more times you fail to complete a run, the stronger the effect of God Mode gets. It is represented by a Boon named Deus Ex Machina, and initially reduces all damage you receive by 20%. Each failed run results in an extra 2% being stacked, up to a maximum of 80% damage reduction.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can enable God Mode by pausing the game and heading to Options > Gameplay > God Mode, then enter a new room. The God Mode boon should then appear on your list. Hades 2 tracks your record of completed/failed runs, so disabling God Mode at any point won’t reset your progress toward maximum damage reduction.

This mode is intended for players struggling with the game or who want to focus on finishing the main story ASAP. It can help you immensely in getting your first kill on a boss, allowing you to focus less on dodging and more on attacking.

Should You Use God Mode in Hades 2?

There’s no penalty to toggling God Mode on, so you should use it whenever you feel like it. You aren’t locked out of achievements and all events, prophecies, and Boons will still appear as normal. The game will be the same, except that you get a bit more resistant with each defeat. If you’re struggling, go for God Mode and swallow that pride. And once you’re done, you can disable the mode as if nothing happened!

It’s optional! | Screenshot by The Escapist

Personally, I find overcoming higher challenges one of the most appealing parts of roguelikes, but options like God Mode are amazing. It can take a lot of time to get that perfect run if you’re not used to the genre, so anything goes for helping new players. Especially when there are so many upgrades to grind on the way.

