What Happens To Unused Pickaxes in Monopoly GO

Treasures minigames in Monopoly GO are filled with rewards for players to collect. However, the pickaxes used to dig up these treasures can pile up after players complete their minigame, or reach the end without finishing. Here is what happens to pickaxes that aren’t used.

What Happens To Monopoly GO Pickaxes After Finishing Treasures Minigames

After completing all 20 boards in Monopoly GO‘s Treasures minigames, any leftover pickaxes players possess will be turned into dice rolls. It isn’t usually a large amount, but any extra rolls are helpful in these events.

I’ve personally found that getting to the last board and then getting as many extra pickaxes as possible before finishing is the best way to make the most of this conversion. If you have a couple dozen spares, you end up with a nice pocket full of dice rolls. Players can add these to the free dice rolls that can be claimed daily. Check out our free dice rolls article to get the newest codes with daily updates.

What Happens To Pickaxes That Aren’t Used When The Event Ends

For some unlucky players, finishing the Treasures minigame isn’t in the cards. However, there are still pickaxes in the bank. These pickaxes, like tokens in Partners minigames, will convert to dice rolls or cash. While it isn’t a finished minigame reward, it’s good to know the effort of collecting pickaxes isn’t wiped away without compensation after the event ends.

What Happens To Unclaimed Pickaxe Rewards in Solo and Leaderboard Challenges

Players who complete the Treasures minigame will notice that Pickaxes are often still available to collect as Monopoly GO Leaderboard and Solo milestone rewards. However, the slots that once held pickaxes will become cash. Because of this, players may want to hold onto their newly won dice roll prizes for the next event, as this does oversaturate milestone rewards with cash instead of dice rolls or sticker packs.

