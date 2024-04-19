What is a Magnification Scope Attachment in MW3?

There are all kinds of challenges to complete in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and you may eventually need to make use of a magnification scope attachment. Luckily, the moniker of ‘challenge’ is misleading, and this task is super simple to complete on nearly any weapon.

How to Use a Magnification Scope in MW3

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Nearly any optic that has a 1x zoom or higher will count as a magnification scope on your weapons. That means you can use an optic as simple as the Slate Reflector to something as complex as the DS Farsight 11 with an 8.7x magnification toggle. Either way, they both fulfil the same requirement of earning kills with a magnification scope. However, if there are any issues with challenge tracking, you are better off sticking to a scope that has at least a 2x zoom or higher.

Any of these optics can be equipped through the Gunsmith menu in MW3. Pick the weapon that you want to utilize for magnification scope kills and add it to one of your loadouts. Then you can open the Gunsmith and choose any of the dozens of scopes to place in the Optic slot for your weapon. Between MW2 and MW3, there is no shortage of optic options.

Later, you might encounter a challenge for Extreme Magnification kills. These are much more specific, requiring you to use a scope with at least 8x zoom for the kills to count. I recommend using marksman rifles like the MTZ Interceptor or an option like the MORS sniper rifle to make the 8x zoom more manageable.

Jump into a mode like Team Deathmatch and simply watch spawns on some of the larger maps. Earning those magnification scope kills in MW3 should be easy enough with that strategy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available to play now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

