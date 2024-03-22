Category:
Guides
Video Games

What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:55 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have an online co-op feature, there are still online functionalities that let you interact with other players in unique ways. So if you’re wondering what a moniker is in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Moniker Meaning Explained

When you first start up the game and create your pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be asked to input their name and their moniker. Essentially, the moniker is the name of your pawn that will be visible to other players when they see or recruit your pawn in the rift. You’ll be able to choose the pawn’s moniker from a list of names, and this acts as a profanity filter of sorts to prevent players from spreading hateful messages online.

On the other hand, the name section for your pawn can be filled with whatever you want. There are no restrictions on what you name your pawn; you’re just forced to pick from a list of preset names for the moniker and that is what other players will see online.

If you’re lucky enough, the name you picked will be available in the moniker list as well. But I should mention that the list isn’t anywhere close to being exhaustive, so unless you’ve picked a really common name, chances are good that you’ll need to settle for something else.

Your character — the Arisen — doesn’t have such limits, though you will be asked to input their age at the very beginning of the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about what a moniker is in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
related content
Read Article How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Delete Save & Start a New Game in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Complete Romance & Relationship Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Long Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 & How Many Quests There Are
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].