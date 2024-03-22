What Is a Moniker in Dragon’s Dogma 2? Answered

While Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have an online co-op feature, there are still online functionalities that let you interact with other players in unique ways. So if you’re wondering what a moniker is in Dragon’s Dogma 2, here’s what you need to know.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Moniker Meaning Explained

When you first start up the game and create your pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ll be asked to input their name and their moniker. Essentially, the moniker is the name of your pawn that will be visible to other players when they see or recruit your pawn in the rift. You’ll be able to choose the pawn’s moniker from a list of names, and this acts as a profanity filter of sorts to prevent players from spreading hateful messages online.

On the other hand, the name section for your pawn can be filled with whatever you want. There are no restrictions on what you name your pawn; you’re just forced to pick from a list of preset names for the moniker and that is what other players will see online.

If you’re lucky enough, the name you picked will be available in the moniker list as well. But I should mention that the list isn’t anywhere close to being exhaustive, so unless you’ve picked a really common name, chances are good that you’ll need to settle for something else.

Your character — the Arisen — doesn’t have such limits, though you will be asked to input their age at the very beginning of the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about what a moniker is in Dragon’s Dogma 2.