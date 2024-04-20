What Is Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in MW3?

Call of Duty isn’t known for its tame game chat and the Disruptive Behavior Enforcement policy is a way to curb that in Modern Warfare 3. If you have encountered the message, this guide will help you on your path to game chat recovery with easy explanations.

Disruptive Behavior Enforcement in MW3, Explained

In MW3, the Disruptive Behavior Enforcement message means you were reported for your conduct within the game chat and you received a punishment. How severe the punishment is will vary between players but it’s typically a chat restriction. The restriction could last for a few days or it could stay in effect for a couple of weeks. Regardless of the timeline, being added to the pool of players under the chat policy means you won’t be able to use the public chat in text form or voice form. At least it gives you some time to cool off.

What you can be punished for under the Disruptive Behavior Enforcement policy is fairly wide-ranging. The code of conduct under this umbrella was implemented in early 2024. Since then, you’ve likely noticed that messages pop up that inform all players of the voice chat being recorded. In essence, you can’t harass players, call for violence against them in real life, or use any kind of derogatory comments. No comments based on race and sexual orientation are obvious, but aspects such as age and physical abilities are also part of the code of conduct.

Basically, players should keep it game-related. There is no mention of swearing or trash-talking players about their abilities in MW3. I know I still get into some heated matches and I have yet to get flagged by this system. However, it’s possible I have just been lucky. The system really could look for any kind of swearing or trash-talk within the game. In that case, try using an MCW instead of yelling back.

Worried about a ban from the chat? Then I would just keep it civil. Treat players with respect and make sure that everyone in the game feels like Call of Duty is a relaxing place to speak to other players (we all know that will never happen).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

