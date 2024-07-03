What Is Sith Alchemy in Star Wars Lore?

Sith alchemy is one of those Star Wars terms that crops up from time to time without much explanation. So, what exactly is Sith alchemy, according to wider Star Wars lore?

Star Wars’ Sith Alchemy, Explained

Sith alchemy is a sub-branch of Sith magic. Like the alchemy practiced by various cultures in our own world, it combines proto-chemistry and sorcery. But unlike real-life alchemy, the Sith version actually works. Indeed, on the few occasions that Sith alchemy has appeared in a Star Wars movie or TV show, the results have been impressive, to say the least.

For example, Darth Sidious and Count Dooku use Sith alchemy in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 6 to bombard Master Yoda with a highly convincing series of illusions. The ritual the pair performs combines Dooku’s blood with Force lightning and is distinctly different from conventional Dark Side-based attacks.

Sidious later employs Sith alchemy solo in Season 4 of Clone Wars‘ successor series, Star Wars Rebels. The Dark Lord of the Sith’s alchemy allows him to spy on Ezra Bridger and Ahsoka Tano while they wander the mystical World Between Worlds. Sidious then unleashes gouts of blue flame capable of dragging Ezra and Ahsoka through his viewing portal.

The specifics of this ritual are less clear than in Clone Wars, however Sidious summons the flames from an altar by chanting, indicating other Sith magic is also in play. It’s also the last time that Sith alchemy has appeared on-screen, although dialogue in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hints that it (combined with wider Sith sorcery and cloning techniques) is responsible for Sidious’ resurrection.

Did Sith Alchemy Exist in Pre-Disney Star Wars Canon?

Sith alchemy was a big part of now extra-canonical Star Wars Expanded Universe continuity. Aside from its inclusion in Clone Wars (which was originally part of the EU), Sith alchemy appeared, or was mentioned, in a bunch of novels, comic books, and video games. Many of these stories took place much earlier than both the prequel and original trilogies when the Sith Order operated openly.

That said, references to Sith alchemy sometimes cropped up in EU media tied to the first six Star Wars films. Notably, some sources suggested Sith alchemy helped Darth Vader survive Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith‘s climactic duel. Comics Empire’s End and Star Wars: Legacy – both set well after the original trilogy – featured Sith alchemy, as well.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels are currently streaming on Disney+.

