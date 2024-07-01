Is the Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story Trailer Real?

The teaser trailer for Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story has racked up over half a million views since it dropped in June 2024 – but is it real? Or is this authentic-looking Star Wars project a fake?

Is Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story a Real Movie?

No, Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story is not a real film, and its teaser trailer is fake. Astute viewers will clock that none of the footage in the trailer is new. Instead, it uses material recycled from the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even video games such as Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

While repurposing archival clips is nothing new for trailers, the Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story teaser’s complete lack of bespoke footage is a giveaway that it’s hyping a made-up movie. The phrase “FAN (CONCEPT) Trailer Concept” in the video description is likewise a pretty big tell. Still, you’d be forgiven for falling for the Lord Vader: A Star Wars Story trailer at first glance.

So, if Lucasfilm didn’t make the Lord Vader teaser, who did? YouTuber Darth Trailer, who (as his name suggests) has devoted his entire account to making faux film and TV promotional materials. Not all of Darth Trailer’s videos are based on imaginary movies and shows, either. He’s also created fan trailers for The Mandalorian & Grogu, Ahsoka Season 2, and Andor Season 2. Again, these trailers use existing video and audio, rather than newly shot footage.

Is a Darth Vader Spinoff Movie in the Works?

No, Lucasfilm isn’t currently developing a Darth Vader spinoff (or not officially, at least). That said, the studio has everything it needs to move forward with such a production, should it choose to. Notably, actor Hayden Christensen – who played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequels – is back in the fold, having appeared in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka Season 1. Lucasfilm also owns the rights to original Darth Vader vocal performer James Earl Jones’ voice, so they can generate new dialogue for the Sith Lord as required. But, to reiterate, there’s no sign a Vader spinoff will happen.

What Star Wars movies are headed our way? A whole bunch. Aside from the previously mentioned Mandalorian-inspired big screen blockbuster, The Mandalorian & Grogu, there’s also a Rey-centric standalone outing helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Logan director James Mangold has a “Dawn of the Jedi” project coming as well, while Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni is masterminding a crossover joint tying together every live-action Star Wars show.

