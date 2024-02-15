What Is the Blue Envelope in Persona 3 Reload? Answered

There are many key items you can pick up over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload. Most of them serve a functional purpose, like letting you fuse a special Persona, but others are more cryptic. Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Envelope in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Get the Blue Envelope in Persona 3 Reload

First, let’s talk about how to actually get the Blue Envelope in Persona 3 Reload. From what we’ve gathered so far, it looks like the Blue Envelope is a key item that’s only awarded to players who have beaten the game on Merciless difficulty.

After clearing the game and getting the true ending on Merciless, Elizabeth will show up after the final cutscene to present you with the Blue Envelope. She states that it’s a reward for overcoming hardships time and time again.

As far as we can tell, this is the only way to get the item. If you beat the game on any other difficulty that’s not Merciless, you will not get this extra scene with Elizabeth.

What the Blue Envelope Is For

Now, as far as what the Blue Envelope actually does in the game, that’s still a bit of a mystery. It’s worth noting that when you start new game plus on Merciless difficulty, the game lets you know that you won’t be able to carry anything over. However, the Blue Envelope is the only item that you get to bring with you to a second playthrough on Merciless difficulty. Everything else is forfeit.

Players are speculating that you might get extra dialogue if you make it to the end of the second playthrough and fight Elizabeth again, but this has not been confirmed.

Other players are speculating that this could be a tease for The Answer, which is rumored to be released as post-launch DLC for Persona 3 Reload. The Answer was an epilogue chapter that released with Persona 3 FES, which offers a bit more closure to the overall story. Considering that the item description of the Blue Envelope also makes a reference to an “answer,” this might be it.

Finally, the Blue Envelope could very well just be a pride item. It might be similar to the Platinum Bookmark, which is a key item you get for defeating Elizabeth. It doesn’t serve any purpose apart from being proof that you beat her. Similarly, the Envelope could just serve as proof that you beat the game on its highest difficulty setting.

That’s all you need to know about the Blue Envelope in Persona 3 Reload.