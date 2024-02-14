How New Game Plus Works in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload is a fantastic one-off experience, but being able to replay the whole game with a few things carried over can be pretty sweet too. Here’s everything you need to know about the new game plus mode in Persona 3 Reload.

How to Start New Game Plus in Persona 3 Reload

First, you’ll need to have cleared the main story of Persona 3 Reload. Keep in mind that there are two endings in the game —one bad, and one true— but it doesn’t matter which ending you go for. No matter how the story ends, you’ll be able to start new game plus after the credits roll.

After beating the game, you’ll be prompted to save your game in a new slot, so do that. Load up that save file, and you’ll get to replay Persona 3 Reload on new game plus mode.

What Carries Over in New Game Plus

As the name suggests, new game plus allows you to carry over a bunch of unlocks and equips you had from your first playthrough. This should make your second run much easier and faster, though you can still expect a fairly tough challenge when going up the game’s secret boss.

Here’s everything you’ll get to keep:

Persona Compendium: Every Persona you’ve fused or gotten through Shuffle Time will get registered in the Compendium, and you’ll gain access to the full roster when you reach the Velvet Room.

Every Persona you’ve fused or gotten through Shuffle Time will get registered in the Compendium, and you’ll gain access to the full roster when you reach the Velvet Room. Social Stats: You’ll get to keep your Courage, Charm, and Academics levels. If you’ve already maxed them out, you don’t have to worry about them anymore.

You’ll get to keep your Courage, Charm, and Academics levels. If you’ve already maxed them out, you don’t have to worry about them anymore. Player Level and Stats: You’ll retain whatever your level was when you finished your first playthrough, as well as any stat increases you might’ve gotten from using items and Incense.

You’ll retain whatever your level was when you finished your first playthrough, as well as any stat increases you might’ve gotten from using items and Incense. Teammate Stats: Similarly, whatever stat gains your teammates got in the first playthrough will also be retained.

Similarly, whatever stat gains your teammates got in the first playthrough will also be retained. All Items and Equipment: All consumable items, weapons, armor, Skill Cards, and raw materials will be retained.

All consumable items, weapons, armor, Skill Cards, and raw materials will be retained. Twilight Fragments: All unused Twilight Fragments will be retained.

All unused Twilight Fragments will be retained. Costumes and Outfits: All of your unlocked cosmetic outfits will be retained.

All of your unlocked cosmetic outfits will be retained. Playtime and Money: Your playtime from the first playthrough will be carried over, along with any leftover money.

Your playtime from the first playthrough will be carried over, along with any leftover money. Special Persona Fusion Items: Items such as Koromaru’s Collar, which lets you fuse Byakko, will be retained as well.

In addition to all of that, you’ll also be able to choose your difficulty level for new game plus. You can keep the status quo, or bump it up or down as you see fit.

Is There Any New Content in a Second Playthrough?

As far as we can tell, there is no new content added to new game plus mode. There are no new Social Links or story scenes to be uncovered. You should think of this mode as a chance to properly max out all your Social Links, as you were likely unable to do so if your first playthrough was blind. This lets you fuse one of the most powerful Personas in the game.

In addition to that, new game plus is also an opportunity for you to take on the game’s secret boss, which likely would’ve been too tough of a challenge on a first playthrough.

That’s everything you need you need to know about new game plus in Persona 3 Reload.