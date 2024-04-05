There are lots of unique and interesting items to be discovered in Dragon’s Dogma 2. But because these are unique, it can be difficult to determine when you should actually make use of them. Here’s what to do with the Sealing Phial in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Get the Sealing Phial in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can only get the Sealing Phial by completing the Riddle of Eyes for the Sphinx in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ve got a full guide detailing the Sphinx’s locations and riddle solutions here, but essentially, you need to enter the little stone room that the Sphinx opens up, and retrieve the most valuable item you find there.

Once you enter the room, turn around immediately to find a chest sitting on top of the doorway. Climb up the little ramp of rubble on the side to reach it, and you’ll get the Sealing Phial. At this point, head back to the Sphinx and present it to her, and you’ll get it right back after you’ve passed the Riddle of Eyes.

How to Use the Sealing Phial

The Sealing Phial is one of the most interesting items in Dragon’s Dogma 2, as it lets you keep an NPC inside and carry them around with you. This is a one-use item, however, so you need to make it count.

I’d recommend using the Sealing Phial for the Riddle of Futility, where the Sphinx tasks you with delivering an amphora to Ser Maurits in Bakbattahl. Because the amphora is so fragile, however, it’s better to just bring Ser Maurits to the amphora instead. You can do this by carrying him and using a Ferrystone to teleport back to the Sphinx, or just use the Sealing Phial on him.

Approach Ser Maurits until you’re close enough to hail him, then select the Sealing Phial from your inventory and choose the Use option. Once you’re back at the Sphinx’s location, use the Sealing Phial again to release him and give him the amphora to complete the riddle.

And that’s how to get and use the Sealing Phial in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

