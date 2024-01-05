If your older brother or sister was playing Fortnite while you were still in diapers, you may not know how long people have been dropping out of the Battle Bus. So, when did Fortnite Battle Royale come out?

When Did Fortnite Battle Royale Come Out?

The development of Fortnite came out of a game jam at Epic Games following the release of Gears of War 3 in 2011. The team at Epic believed they could combine the building game genre with a shooter and have a worthwhile game. It took years of work and a lot of hiccups, but by 2017, Epic was ready to release Fortnite.

Initially, Epic was preparing to release the base Fortnite game, but due to the success of PUBG: Undergrounds, it pivoted and created the Battle Royale mode that players would eventually play. The game was released in early access on September 26, 2017, for macOS, PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One.

What Does Fortnite Look Like Now?

All these years later, Fortnite has become a worldwide phenomenon and not just in the gaming space. The game has added countless characters and celebrities to the Battle Royale mode, including LeBron James, the Avengers, and the Z-Fighters from Dragon Ball. And every time it feels like Fortnite is losing steam, it revs back up and adds some new awesome modes and features to keep players engaged.

Just look at what Chapter 5 has to offer. Not only did it feature the addition of Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin to Battle Royale, but it has also seen the addition of Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite, which are all fun modes that offer players a reprieve if they don’t feel like dropping in Battle Royale or Zero Builds.