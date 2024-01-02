As you travel around your LEGO Fortnite world, you’ll come across all sorts of creatures, some scarier than others. The most terrifying, however, are the Brutes, giant beasts that pack a serious punch. Here’s where to find Brutes in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Brutes in LEGO Fortnite

If you’ve spent over an hour in LEGO Fortnite, you’ve probably run into a Brute or two. These hulking monsters wander the mode, looking to pick a fight with any Minifigure that crosses their path. They’re incredibly hard to defeat, so it’s good to know where to find them in order to avoid them until you’re prepared to take one on.

There are three different kinds of Brutes in LEGO Fortnite: Brutes, Sand Brutes, and Frost Brutes. As their names suggest, each kind of Brute lives in a different biome. If you’re looking for a regular Brute, you’ll need to wander around the Grasslands biome. Sand Brutes, despite appearing like they are all about the beach in the Shores biome, only show up in the Dry Valley. And finally, Frost Brutes make their home in the Frostlands, where only the warmest survive.

Related: How Many Villagers Can You Have in LEGO Fortnite?

What Do You Get for Defeating Brutes in LEGO Fortnite?

For those brave enough to take on a Brute in LEGO Fortnite, it’s important to be patient because it may take a couple of tries. Thankfully, there are some decent rewards for slaying the beast. Each type of Brute will drop a different kind of Scale after being defeated. These items can be used in some very useful recipes, including when making Totems, which can make life in LEGO Fortnite much, much easier.

If you’re in the market for more LEGO Fortnite guides, here’s one on where to find Copper and another on how to get Granite Slabs.