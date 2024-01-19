The first season of Fortnite Chapter 5 still has more to offer. One of gaming’s most iconic characters is making their way to Battle Royale soon. But when exactly does Solid Snake come to Fortnite?

When Does Solid Snake Come to Fortnite?

If you have been locked into Chapter 5 of Fortnite, you’ll know that the big addition was Peter Griffin. He was part of the big reveal trailer alongside Solid Snake, who has yet to make his Fortnite debut. That’s because he’s not part of the Battle Pass but a bonus skin that players can obtain later in the season.

Fortunately, that date is nearing, as Solid Snake and a few other items relating to the Metal Gear Solid franchise will officially come to Fortnite on January 23rd, 2024. That might feel like bad timing because most gamers will have to wait until the weekend to really dive into the challenges to unlock him, but don’t worry – there will be plenty of time to get Snake, as Chapter 5, Season 1 doesn’t conclude until March 2024.

Who Is Fortnite’s Solid Snake?

For those who have yet to encounter Solid Snake in their gaming journeys, he’s the protagonist of the Metal Gear Solid franchise. A former Green Beret, Snake is often sent on dangerous missions to destroy the dangerous mecha known as the Metal Gear. The character is so popular, in fact, that he made his way to the Super Smash Bros. franchise as a playable character. Now, Solid Snake will have the opportunity to join another gaming giant in Fortnite, only this time, he might feel a little bit more at home.

If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s Seth MacFarlane’s hilarious explanation for why Peter Griffin is buff in the game.

Fortnite is available now on mobile, PC, and console